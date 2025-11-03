Champions Crowned at Turquoise Circuit Finals as NFR Open Field Set

The final two rounds of the Turquoise Circuit Finals on Saturday determined which circuit athletes will rope and ride at the 2026 NFR Open. In order to qualify for the NFR Open a contestant must either be the Year-End Champion or win the Average Title at their respective circuit finals. In the case where the Year-End Champion is also the Average Champion, then the Reserve Champion for the year will get the invite.

Bareback Riding

Matthew Tuni had an outstanding week, kicking off with his win in Round 1. He placed fourth and second in the next two rounds, to land him the win in the Average. Tuni also earned the year-end honors.

Given that Tuni won both titles, it looks like Zach Hibler will get to advance to the NFR Open as well.

Steer Wrestling

Another cowboy who kicked his week off with a round win, Tyke Kipp finished the season as the Average Champion and in the No. 1 position of the year-end standings. Cody Cabral and Cimarron Thompson earned the wins in Round 2 and Round 3.

As the Reserve Champion, Cody Cabral will join Kipp at the NFR Open.

Team Roping

Corey Whinnery and Robert Murphy roped consistently throughout the week, earning the top spot in the Average. Tanner Bryson and Tye Reddel earned the Round 2 win, with Tyson Charley and Cameron Tsinigine taking Round 3. At the end of the finals, Derrick Begay and Colter Todd could not be moved and they walked away with the year-end titles.

Moving on to the NFR Open will be Derrick Begay and Colter Todd along with Corey Whinnery and Robert Murphy.

Saddle Bronc Riding

For the second year in a row, Zachary Dallas earned the Average win. Finishing second in Round 1, first in Round 2 and Round 3, he bested Ross Griffin by less than five points. Griffin will also make an NFR Open appearance, as he clinched the year-end title.

Tie-Down Roping

Pecos Tatum stayed strong after his Round 1 win, finishing second in Round 2, and winning Round 3. Ultimately, he came out on top of the Average. Tatum also earned the year-end championship. Cade Wallis earned the Round 2 win.

With Tatum winning the average it opened the door for Kalai Nobriga to make the trip to Colorado Springs, Colo. for the NFR Open.

Barrel Racing

Katelyn Scott was unbeatable throughout the finals, sweeping all three rounds and the Average. Entering the weekend in the No. 1 position in the circuit, Scott is also the year-end champion. Heading into her first NFR, this had to be a huge confidence boost.

Joining Scott at the NFR Open in July will be Reserve Champion Tara Seaton. (This is unofficial as WPRA did not have updated standings.)

Breakaway Roping

Justine Doka earned both titles, finishing on top of the Average and the year-end title. Doka also earned checks in all three rounds. Taylor Girvin won Round 2 and Danielle Lowman took the win in Round 3.

Bull Riding

Robbie Taylor earned the top spot in the Average by a single point. Wyatt Nez claimed the win in Round 2 and Taylor had the highest scoring ride of the finals in Round 2 to earn the top spot. Caelan Reynolds held on for a second-place finish in the Average, securing the year-end title.

