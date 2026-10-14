Champions Have Been Crowned: Meet the Canadian Finals Rodeo Champions

The Canadian Pro Rodeo Association closed out its 52nd Canadian Finals Rodeo on October 10, crowning champions from across Canada. Previous Canadian champions and CFR rookies alike gave it their all in pursuit of a Canadian title, making for an exciting event filled with fast times and high scores.

Bareback Riding

Consistency remained key for regular-season leader Orin Larsen as he pursued his second Canadian Pro Rodeo title. After placing in all five rounds, Larsen took over the lead in the aggregate with 428.50 points, bringing his CFR earnings to $58,534.59. With those earnings added to his regular season, Larsen clinched the Canadian bareback riding title with $110,011.26.

Steer Wrestling

Scott Guenthner | PRCA

Going into the CFR, Scott Guenthner led the steer wrestling standings by $30,000. The 2026 Ponoka Stampede champion kicked his week off strong, placing second in Round 1 with a run of 3.9 seconds. Guenthner rounded out his final CFR by placing fourth in the aggregate and winning his sixth CPRA championship.

Breakaway Roping

Bradi Whiteside has been a force to be reckoned with at the CFR since she qualified in the breakaway for the first time in 2022. Since then, she has qualified five times. Whiteside received a no-time Round 1 but wasted no time in making up for it.

She won the last four rounds with times of 2.1, 1.8, 2.0, and 1.9 and took home the aggregate with 7.8 seconds on four head. Those lightning-fast times helped her add a second CPRA Breakaway title to her résumé, along with another Canadian all-around cowgirl title.

Barrel Racing

Four-time CFR qualifier Karli Cowie and her equine partner Queen Flingtima clawed their way up from eighth place in the regular season standings all the way to the top. Cowie and the 2026 CPRA Barrel Racing Horse of the Year had great runs in the small arena, tying Suzanne Depaoli for the arena record with a 13.52-second run and winning the aggregate with 68.94 seconds. Cowie's aggregate win pushed her total earnings to $70,923.61, winning her first CPRA title.

Saddle Bronc Riding

Zeke Thurston | Nathan Meyer Photography

Ben Andersen overcame the $16,500 lead Zeke Thurston held coming into the CFR to win his first saddle bronc title. Andersen had a fantastic CFR, winning Round 2 on Yule Rodeo Ltd.'s Mary Lou with an 89.5-point ride and Round 3 with 88.5 points aboard Calgary Stampede's Heated Western. He also placed in the other three rounds, winning the aggregate with 438.75 points on five head.

Team Roping

In the team roping, Kavis Drake and Denim Ross were one of only two teams to catch all five steers, resulting in an aggregate win with 32.8 seconds. Drake and Ross also turned in the fastest run of the week when they roped their fourth-round steer in 3.8 seconds. Both ropers ended the regular season with $47,832.74, and after earning $47,034.10 just at the CFR, the duo won the 2026 Canadian team roping championship.

Tie-Down Roping

Austin Hines had a huge CFR. The Alberta native won three rounds, earning $20,000 more just at the CFR than he won in the regular season. Appearing at his third CFR, Hines not only clinched the aggregate title with 41.8 seconds across the five rounds but also his first CPRA title.

Bull Riding

Grady Young entered the CFR No. 2 in the standings behind Lonnie West. The Saskatchewan cowboy kicked off his third CFR appearance with an 87 on Legend Rodeo's Huckleberry to win the first round. He went on to win Round 2 and place in Round 3, both rides of which helped him place second in the aggregate and shot him to his first Canadian bull riding title.