The San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo qualifier was held in Uvalde, Texas, over the weekend, giving contestants a chance to compete at the coveted indoor winter rodeo. After two rounds, the top 10 contestants in the average earned their spots for the 2027 San Antonio Rodeo.

Bareback Riding

Round 1 of the leaderboard was topped by Tuker Carricato aboard The Cervi Brothers' Anna for an 85.5-point ride. In the semi-finals, Connor Griffith won the round with an 83-point ride, matched up against The Cervi Brothers' Bandana Babe. His combined scores shot him to the top of the leaderboard with 166.5 points, qualifying him for his first trip to San Antonio.

• Connor Griffith

• Blayn Hughston

• Westen Chandler

• Mason Yancy

• Taylon Carmody

• Gavin French

• Hayden James

• Payton Lackey

• Darien Johnson

• Chett Deitz

Steer Wrestling

Jacob Wang took the win in the steer wrestling with his 4.3 and 3.7-second runs in rounds one and two. His overall time of 8.0 seconds secured his top spot by a tenth of a second ahead of Sawyer Strand.

• Jacob Wang

• Sawyer Strand

• Cameron Haumea

• Colton Leech

• Cole Walker

• Ty Allred

• Andy Schantz

• Brandon Harrison

• Korndawg Cline

• Cody Harom

Breakaway Roping

Josey Murphy kicked off the first round with a 1.9-second run to win the long go. In the last round, Samantha Kingsbury roped her calf in a lightning-fast 2.0-second run after recording a 2.2 in the first round and solidified her spot to San Antonio along with an average win.

• Samantha Kingsbury

• Hadley Thompson

• Addison Kinser

• Kacie Wiersma

• Haley Wright

• Karrigan Graves

• Kirsten George

• Mattie Hodges

• Hailey Hall

• Gracie Greene

Team Roping

In the team roping, J.C. Yeahquo and Daniel Braman won the average with 10.8 seconds. The team also won the semi-finals round with a 5.5-second run, while Round 1 was topped by Jake Orman and Dustin Davis with a 4.6-second run, the fastest time of the rodeo.

• J.C. Yeahquo / Daniel Braman

• Colton Clayton / Justin Delagarza

• Roan Oldfield / Seth Jones

• Conley Kleinhans / Kyler Kanady

• Jake Orman / Dustin Davis

• Kellan Johnson / Kaden Prince

• Logan Olson / Walt Woodard

• Wyatt Allen / Trevor Miller

• Tyler Wade / Paul Eaves

• Bodie Mattson / Arye Espenscheid

Saddle Bronc Riding

In the first round, Korben Baker and The Cervi Brothers' Speed Shot went head to head to score an 82.5-point ride, winning the round. The last round's scores reflected the pen of horses well, with Ryder Sanford taking the round win with 84 points on Cervi Championship Rodeo's Hubba Bubba.

• Ryder Sanford

• Cooper Lane

• Ethan Cart

• Ross Price

• Sawer Eirikson

• Bailey Small

• Caleb Brangham

• Skinny Parsons

• Chase Kling

• Jagger Roach

Tie-Down Roping

An 8.3-second run recorded by Cynch Whitesell won the first round of the tie-down roping. Luke Coleman came into the semi-finals and tied his calf down in 7.9 seconds, putting him at the top of the average with 16.4 seconds.

• Luke Coleman

• Guy Raasch

• Ryle Smith

• Lane Webb

• Marty Yates

• Brody Stallard

• Roy Lee

• Cynch Whitesell

• Blake Ash

• Chance Oftedahl

Barrel Racing

Faith Nolte topped an impressive field of barrel racers, sweeping both rounds and the average. Nolte and her horse Itchy outran the rest of the pack by over half a second in the average, running a 16.63 in the first round and a 16.43 in the semi-finals.

• Faith Nolte

• Steely Steiner

• Jordan Driver

• Jimmie Smith

• Keyla Costa

• Tillar King

• Morgan Addison

• Sherri Reagan

• Emily Mangione

• Brittney Hawley

Bull Riding

In the bull riding, Thayne Elshere took Round 1 with an 84.5-point ride on Cervi Championship Rodeo's Gladiator. The semi-finals win was split three ways between Marco Juarez, Gavin Mitchell, and Hayden Mulvey, but it was ultimately Gavin Mitchell who won the average with 163.5 points.

• Gavin Mitchell

• Marco Juarez

• Hayden Mulvey

• Reid Arnold

• Trent Ferreir

• Noah Dingle

• Macon Thomas

• Thayne Elshere

• Waylon Buquoi

• Jestin Jacklin