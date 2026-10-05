PRCA Names 2026 Bucking Stock of the Year Award Winners

The 2026 Pendleton Whisky’s Let ‘Er Buck Stock of the Year were announced on September 29, crowning the top bareback horses, saddle bronc horses, and bulls across the PRCA.

Bareback Riding Horse of the Year

The field of bareback horses this season was nothing short of phenomenal, but no horse had a more impressive year than the Calgary Stampede’s D-508 Disco Party.

This season, if a cowboy’s name ended up next to Disco Party’s, he was sure to win a check. The mare boasted an average stock score of 44.94 points, and in her eight trips this season, she took seven cowboys to 90+ point rides.

Three of the Texas Swing rodeos were won on the back of Disco Party, including the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo, San Antonio Rodeo, and RODEOHOUSTON. Her highest scores of the season included a 93-point ride with Lane McGehee at the Ellensburg Rodeo finals and a 92.5-point ride at the Farm City Rodeo with Jacob Lees.

Summit Pro Rodeo's F12 Game Trail and Pickett Pro Rodeo's 2708 Boot Barn's Night Crawler rounded out the top bareback horses for the year.

No. 1 D-508 Disco Party – Calgary Stampede

No. 2 F12 Game Trail – Summit Pro Rodeo

No. 3 2708 Boot Barn’s Night Crawler – Pickett Pro Rodeo

Saddle Bronc Horse of the Year

In the saddle bronc riding, Summit Pro Rodeo’s R9 Heavy Feathers was voted the top horse by cowboys across the organization. With ten outs, Heavy Feathers averaged a stock score of 44.75 points and took cowboys to the pay window consistently throughout the season.

During the finals at the Cheyenne Frontier Days, Heavy Feathers matched up with Brody Cress for 92 points to tie for the rodeo win. At Utah’s Own PRCA Rodeo, Rusty Wright drew him, and the pair won the rodeo with 90.5 points.

Rounding out the top saddle bronc horses of the year included J Bar J's Q320 Shady Jacket and Yule Rodeo Ltd.'s -91 Mary Lou

No. 1 R9 Heavy Feathers – Summit Pro Rodeo

No.2 Q320 Shady Jacket - J Bar J

No. 3 -91 Mary Lou - Yule Rodeo Ltd.

Bull of the Year

This year’s top bull was a tough one for cowboys to get by, but if they could weather the storm, cowboys were sure to be well above 90 points. Out of his 15 trips for the season, Universal Pro Rodeos’ I2 Smokey Joe was only ridden twice and averaged a stock score of 45.1 points.

The 5-year-old bull teamed up with Noah Lee during the San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo in April to win the finals and mark an incredible 93-point ride, one of the highest scores of the season. After San Angelo, Smokey Joe went unridden until August, when Hudson Bolton rode him for 92 points to win the finals at the Darby Xtreme Bulls.

The top bulls of the year were rounded out by Diamond G Rodeo's 105H Rick's Honky Tonk and Pete Carr Pro Rodeo's 013 Richard Slam.

No. 1 I2 Smokey Joe - Universal Pro Rodeos

No. 2 105H Rick's Honky Tonk - Diamond G Rodeo

No. 3 013 Richard Slam - Pete Carr Pro Rodeo