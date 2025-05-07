Champions Named and Futures Sealed as the CNFR Lineup From the Southwest Is Set
The Southwest Region of college rodeo is notoriously known for the toughest in the country. The region concluded and the College National Finals Rodeo qualifiers are set.
Tarleton State University dominated both the men’s and women’s team standings. Both teams took home the overall first place by more than 1,000 points. Western Texas College will be the other men’s team headed to the finals and Cisco College will be representing the other women’s team for the Southwest Region.
The men’s all-around was led by timed event competitor Brey Yore of South Plains College. He won the year end in the tie-down roping and finished in the top 10 of the steer wrestling. The reserve all-around champion, of Western Texas College, excelled in the rough stock events. Bull rider and bareback rider Denver Leitch earned his way to the CNFR through the all-around race.
Jordan Driver (Tarleton State University) and Shacie Marr (Eastern New Mexico University) earned their all-around qualification. This is one of the toughest women all-around races the region has seen. There were four girls with over 600 points.
Driver was the region champion in the barrel racing and will also be competing in the breakaway roping. Marr ended up 5th in the goat tying as well as 6th in both the breakaway roping and barrel racing.
The rough stock events were primarily dominated by Tarleton State University and Western Texas College. Tarleton had the top five saddle bronc riders in the region as well as the number one bareback rider. The other two bareback riders would come from WTXC. However, Odessa College bull riders put up a fight and are sending two of the three qualifiers.
The timed event (men's) showed talent from all over. Texas Tech University is sending the champion and reserve champion headers as well a tie-down roper. Sul Ross State University had two steer wrestlers step up.
Tarleton is sending girls in every event. Two barrel racers, two breakaway ropers, and a goat tier are headlining the women's events. Cisco College had a goat tier and barrel racer make out right qualifications.
Jacee Graff, goat tying champion, and Makenzie Dowell, reserve champion breakaway roper, are the only two girls that came from neither Tarleton or Cisco to qualify.
The competition in the southwest region is fierce. The CNFR will be an incredible watch as these cowboys and cowgirls get ready to fight for a national championship in June.