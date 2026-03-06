Top Cowboys Battle Through Challenging First Round of 2026 CTEC in Guthrie

An action-packed first round of the 2026 Cinch Timed Event Championship (CTEC) kicked off in Guthrie, Okla., on March 5. All 25 cowboys competed in five events: heading, heeling, tie-down roping, steer wrestling, and steer roping.

Heading

World Champion Heeler, Wesley Thorp, a CTEC rookie, tied with nine-time National Finals Rodeo (NFR) qualifying header and CTEC rookie, Coleman Proctor, for the win in the heading. Another rookie, Tyler Worley, finished third. NFR steer wrestler Stetson Jorgensen and NFR heeler Russell Cardoza wrapped up the top five.

2025 CTEC winner, Ketch Kelton, had a solid run. Three-time CTEC winner, Paul David Tierney, suffered an unexpected 60-second penalty when his loop popped off, resulting in what essentially counts as a "no time" for the CTEC.

Tie-Down Roping

Dylan Hancock | PRCA

NFR qualifier, Dylan Hancock, put on a show in his specialty event, claiming the win with an 11.7-second run. One of the most surprising moments of the event was NFR steer wrestler, Justin Shaffer, finishing in third with an impressive 12.4-second run.

The overall leaderboard began to take shape. Cody Doescher moved into the lead, followed by Seth Hall, Ketch Kelton, Erich Rogers, and Tyler Worley. Stetson Jorgensen and Taylor Santos made wild and western runs, with less than ideal catches, but earned qualified times and remained on the board. Rookie Wesley Thorp remained solid.

Heeling

Russel Cardoza was gunning for the win, after taking one of the dreaded "60s" in the tie-down roping. He tied for the top spot with Ketch Kelton, at 6.6 seconds. Paul David Tierney also found redemption, finishing third. Brushton Minton and Tyler Worley wrapped up the top five.

Cody Doescher took a penalty for ony catching one hind leg, but earned a time. Stetson Jorgenson took his first 60 of the night. Coleman Proctor had to throw his loop a second time, but earned a qualified time. The overall leaderboard shook up again: Ketch Kelton, Seth Hall, Tyler Worley, Cody Doescher, and Erich Rogers.

It was no surprise to see Kelton jumping into the top five, as he chases his second consecutive title.

Steer Wrestling

Stetson Jorgensen | Fernando Sam-Sin

Stetson Jorgensen found redemption in his specialty event with a 5.7-second run for the win. Taylor Santos, Brushton Minton, Quade Hiatt, and Justin Shaffer rounded out the group.

This was undoubtedly the most brutal event of the night. Many cowboys "crashed and burned" for lack of a better description in the tough pen of steers. Ketch Kelton remained solid, as did Coleman Proctor and Wesley Thorp.

Kelton held the overall lead, followed by Seth Hall, Taylor Santos, Tyler Worley, and Clayton Hass.

Steer Roping

Finally, it was time for steer roping. Wesley Thorp, the CTEC rookie and World Champion Heeler, took the win with a 15.9-second run. Taylor Santos, Coleman Proctor, Brushton Minton, and Kyle Lockett all finished inside the top five.

Ketch Kelton suffered his first issue of the night, when his first trip did not lay the steer. Tyler Worley attempted to lay his steer twice and was given his first 60 of the event. Erich Rogers was able to salvage his run and earn a qualified time.

Round 1 Recap

In the first round, 12 cowboys earned at least one 60. Nearly half of the field will be battling their way back from those numbers. Following Round 2 on Friday, March 6, the bottom five contestants will no longer advance.

At his seventh CTEC, Seth Hall claimed his second career round win. His 65.6 led the pack, heading into Round 2. Rounding out the top five overall after Round 1 are Taylor Santos (69.8), Ketch Kelton (73.6), Dylan Hancock (76.4), and Clayton Hass (77.5).

Kelton and Hancock were the Champion and Reserve Champion in 2025. Both cowboys are set up perfectly, as we head into Round 2, and they look to claim the coveted Cinch Timed Event Championship.