Top 20 Cowboys Advance to Round 3 at 2026 Cinch Timed Event Championship

The 2026 Cinch Timed Event Championship (CTEC) is underway, and cowboys have battled through two grueling rounds of competition. The roster of 25 cowboys has now been cut to 20, as we head into the final rounds.

Tie-Down Roping

Dylan Hancock | Nathan Meyer Photography

Round 2 of the tie-down roping shook things up, with Ketch Kelton and Seth Hall both utilizing their second loop. Although the times were longer, they received a qualified time, allowing them to stay in the hunt.

Dylan Hancock capitalized on his specialty event, finishing second and moving into the lead overall. Rookie Wesley Thorp stayed strong, sitting fourth overall.

Heeling

NFR qualifier Russell Cardoza has struggled overall, but claimed another round win in his specialty event. Quade Hiatt had moved into fifth overall following the tie-down roping, but took one of the dreaded "60s" (the equivalent of a no time in the CTEC) in heeling. Rookie Coleman Proctor took over the fifth position overall after a solid heeling run.

Steer Wrestling

Undoubtedly, the wildest and most western event of the competition is the steer wrestling and the steers this year are giving the cowboys a true challenge. Several cowboys took costly 60s, including Dylan Hancock and Wesley Thorp, who were ranked high overall. Taylor Santos bumped into the top spot overall, after a third-place finish in the steer wrestling.

Steer Roping

Slade Wood | PRC

Slade Wood was able to put the cap on his rookie year of the CTEC with a win in his specialty event. His incredible 10.4-second run topped the steer roping.

Round 2 Recap

When the dust settled, rookie Coleman Proctor earned his first CTEC round win. Proctor has served as a helper at previous events, but it is his first year to compete. He explained in his post-win interview that there was no better reason to get in shape for his 40th birthday than competing in his first CTEC and with typical Coleman Proctor enthusiasm, he has put everything into preparing.

Heading into Round 3, seven cowboys do not have a "60" on their scorecard. Overall, Taylor Santos leads the way, followed by Proctor, Ketch Kelton, Brushton Minton, and Seth Hall.

Top 20 Advancing

Nelson Wyatt, Riley Wakefield, Slade Wood, Cody Doescher, and Justin Shaffer found themselves outside of the first cut of the competition. In no particular order, the cowboys moving on are: