College National Finals Rodeo Results: 2025 Champions

Here are the 2025 College National Finals Rodeo Champions.

The College National Finals Rodeo has crowned its 2025 champions.

The annual event held in Casper, Wyoming concluded Saturday after a week full of thrilling action from the best young cowboys and cowgirls in the country.

Here are the CNFR 2025 Champions

Bareback: Cooper Filipek of Gillette College (325 points)

Tie-Down Roping: Tyler Calhoun of Southwest Texas College (38.7 seconds)

Breakaway Roping: Kate Eiland of Pearl River Community College and Rylee George of East Texas A&M University (Tie - 10.0 seconds)

Saddle Bronc Riding: James Perrin of Casper College (324.5 points)

Steer Wrestling: Cameron Haumea of Sul Ross State University (20.6 seconds)

Goat Tying: Tori Brower of Tarleton State University (24.5 seconds)

Team Roping: Cashton Richey of Texas Tech University and Cashton Weidenbener of Weatherford College (26.2 seconds)

Barrel Racing: Acey Pinkston of Southwest Texas College (56.23 seconds)

Bull Riding: Trace Scarlavai of Mid Plains Community College (242.5 points)

Men’s All-Around: Brad Moreno of New Mexico State University

Women’s All-Around: Haiden Thompson ofGillette College

Men’s Team: Tarleton State University

Women’s Team: Southwest Texas College

Men’s Rookie: Trace Scarlavai of Mid-Plains Community College

Women’s Rookie: Adyson Wright ofTreasure Valley Community College

Men’s AQHA Horse of the Year: Hello Lashes owned by Cason Richey of Texas Tech University

Women’s AQHA Horse of the Year: Ya Wright owned by Adyson Wright of Treasure Valley Community College

Complete results can be found at CollegeRodeo.com

