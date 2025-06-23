College National Finals Rodeo Results: 2025 Champions
The College National Finals Rodeo has crowned its 2025 champions.
The annual event held in Casper, Wyoming concluded Saturday after a week full of thrilling action from the best young cowboys and cowgirls in the country.
Here are the CNFR 2025 Champions
Bareback: Cooper Filipek of Gillette College (325 points)
Tie-Down Roping: Tyler Calhoun of Southwest Texas College (38.7 seconds)
Breakaway Roping: Kate Eiland of Pearl River Community College and Rylee George of East Texas A&M University (Tie - 10.0 seconds)
Saddle Bronc Riding: James Perrin of Casper College (324.5 points)
Steer Wrestling: Cameron Haumea of Sul Ross State University (20.6 seconds)
Goat Tying: Tori Brower of Tarleton State University (24.5 seconds)
Team Roping: Cashton Richey of Texas Tech University and Cashton Weidenbener of Weatherford College (26.2 seconds)
Barrel Racing: Acey Pinkston of Southwest Texas College (56.23 seconds)
Bull Riding: Trace Scarlavai of Mid Plains Community College (242.5 points)
Men’s All-Around: Brad Moreno of New Mexico State University
Women’s All-Around: Haiden Thompson ofGillette College
Men’s Team: Tarleton State University
Women’s Team: Southwest Texas College
Men’s Rookie: Trace Scarlavai of Mid-Plains Community College
Women’s Rookie: Adyson Wright ofTreasure Valley Community College
Men’s AQHA Horse of the Year: Hello Lashes owned by Cason Richey of Texas Tech University
Women’s AQHA Horse of the Year: Ya Wright owned by Adyson Wright of Treasure Valley Community College
Complete results can be found at CollegeRodeo.com
