Big Spring Rodeo Changes 2026 Dates To Get Ahead Of The Pack
The Big Spring Cowboy Reunion & Rodeo has changed their dates for 2026.
Taking place this year on June 19-21st, the 91-year-old rodeo in West Texas finds itself competing with larger and better paying rodeos all taking place at the same time. As a result, Big Spring finds its contestants being pulled away.
“The way we are right now, there are some really big rodeos that are on top of us that pull contestants away from Big Spring," committee member Scot Herrin told Twisted Rodeo. In addition to larger rodeos pulling contestants away, they are also competing with the College National Finals Rodeo.
“That’s just another conflict for us,” Herrin said. “We’ve needed to do it for a long time, and our facility just keeps getting better with the hospitality we’re providing. We’re trying to make it easier for contestants to come to Big Spring and make it a great experience.”
To combat the competition, Big Spring plans to stage their rodeo two weeks earlier next year, moving it up to June 4-6th. “We’re moving our dates up two weeks to the first week of June next year,” he said. “We want to do that to draw those contestants but also do it so we can accommodate their schedule. This will put us before Weatherford, so we think it will work better for the contestants.”
Herrin added that he believes the earlier dates are the right move, saying “I think it’s going to be an even better date. School will have been out for just a little bit, so a lot of people should still be around. The weather should be a little better, so I think that’s a positive note there. It’s not going to be nearly as hot, so I think it will be better all the way around.
“There are always pros and cons on picking a date for an event like this, but I think there are a lot more pos than cons to moving our rodeo to the first week of June.”
This year's event is just around the corner, with rodeo gates opening June 19th at 6:30pm. For more, visit Big Spring Rodeo.
Recommended Rodeo News
PRCA Standings: The Latest ProRodeo Standings Through June 9
New Roping Team Kicks Off Partnership With PRCA World Record Tying Run
Investigation Continues Into Roy Cooper's House Fire And Death
Houston Livestock Show And Rodeo Elects Executive Leadership And Future Chairman Of The Board