Investigation Continues Into Roy Cooper's House Fire And Death
Local authorities have continued their investigation into the house fire that caused 'Super Looper' Roy Cooper's death.
In an update provided to The Messenger, Wise County Fire Marshall Jeff Doughty confirmed that the investigation into both the fire and Cooper's death remain active. Doughty's office is leading the investigation, while the Tarrant County Arson Task Force and the Wise County Sheriff's Office have also provided assistance and support,
“We’re still investigating, [but] we’ve got more information now. It still looks accidental, but we’re not going to release more until we’re positive.”- Wise County Fire Marshal Jeff Doughty
Cooper's sudden death on April 29 shocked the rodeo community, and the legacy he left behind was unlike any other. "The Greatest of All Time," Cooper's ProRodeo career was unmatched. He was inducted into the ProRodeo Hall of Fame in 1979 after just three years in the PRCA. In 1983, he was also inducted into the National Rodeo Hall of Fame.
Cooper's family held a memorial for him on Memorial Day, May 26th, at the Cowtown Coliseum in Fort Worth, Texas., where family and friends paid tribute to the roping legend. One man who paid tribute was legendary country musician George Strait.
"Roy was one of the ones they made that saying about. They broke the mold, after they made him. They sure did."- George Strait
Recommended
Emotional George Strait Pays Tribute To Roy Cooper In Cowtown Coliseum Memorial Speech
Houston Livestock Show And Rodeo Elects Executive Leadership And Future Chairman Of The Board
4-Time NFR Bareback Rider Leighton Berry Out For The Season
Rodeo Star Spencer Wright's Wife Pens Emotional Tribute To Son Levi One Year After Tragedy