New Team Roping World Record Set At Snake River Stampede
A new team roping benchmark was set at Snake River Stampede in Nampa, Idaho on Thursday, June 19th.
Mason Appleton and Rance Doyal broke the previous world record by a tenth of a second, setting the new best time at 3.2 seconds. The previous world record was last matched by Tyler Wade and Wesley Thorp at the 2023 National Finals Rodeo.
However, it's not the only time the 3.3 mark was achieved. Jade Corkill and Clay Smith hit 3.3 seconds in 2021 along with Dustin Egusquiza and Travis Graves. Junior Nogueira and Kaleb Driggers did it at the NFR in 2017. Brock Hanson and Ryan Motes hit it in 2012, and Chad Masters and Jade Corkill were the first to hit 3.3 back at the 2009 National Finals Rodeo.
Watch Appleton and Doyal's moment below.
21-year-old header Mason Appleton commented on the moment:
"I knew we had a good steer, and we were a little longer on our first one so we were trying to go as fast as we could. I wanted to give my partner a good look. looked up and said (the time) and was like, 'Really?' We were just so excited."
His partner, Rance Doyal also spoke:
"I knew we were fast, but I didn't think we were near that fast. It feels really good. Especially going into the (summer run). It's going to give us a lot of confidence."
The pair's earnings currently sit at $43,504 on the season.
