Playoffs Points vs. Earnings: How Puyallup Could Affect the Steer Wrestling Race

The daysheets are out for Puyallup, Wash., and the points cutoff was August 24. Athletes had to qualify through the 2026 Playoffs Series Tour, where they have earned points all season.

We have taken a deep dive into bareback riding, saddle bronc riding, bull riding, and how the points compare to the World Standings. Now it is time to analyze the timed events.

Earnings from Puyallup will play a major role in determining who qualifies for the 2026 National Finals Rodeo (NFR), and with just days remaining in the season, every dollar counts.

Steer Wrestling

Jesse Brown | Fernando Sam Sin

World Standings as of September 9, 2026:

1. Tyler Waguespack — $188,163.08

2. Jesse Brown — $169,417.81

3. Cash Robb — $147,880.25

4. Ty Erickson — $145,429.25

5. J.D. Struxness — $131,179.41

6. Riley Duvall — $127,821.01

7. Tristan Martin — $125,075.34

8. Rowdy Parrott — $118,516.11

9. Holden Myers — $113,234.78

10. Trisyn Kalawaia — $113,109.24

11. Mike McGinn — $112,835.53

12. Seth Peterson — $111,612.90

13. Bridger Anderson — $107,867.08

14. Dalton Massey — $106,478.38

15. Will Lummus — $105,387.65

16. Scott Guenthner — $100,998.95

17. Gavin Soileau — $98,380.17

18. Eli Lord — $95,891.60

19. Justin Shaffer — $95,465.90

20. Tyke Kipp — $95,425.77

21. Traver Johnson — $94,207.25

22. Cody Devers — $89,852.86

23. Colin Fox — $79,294.53

24. Chance Howard — $78,447.92

25. Riley Reiss — $76,858.10

26. Travis Munro — $71,815.05

27. Garrett Oates — $71,564.37

28. Don Payne — $61,837.13

29. Clay Tom Hurt — $59,687.21

30. Marc Joiner — $59,587.67

Looking at the World Standings, Holden Myers is the only cowboy currently inside the top 15 who will not compete in Puyallup. The race is very tight, and he is only $8,000 above the cutline at No. 9. He will not be able to back off the gas in the coming days to keep up with the cowboys ranked below him who will stand to bank big in Puyallup.

Scott Guenthner, Gavin Soileau, Tyke Kipp, Cody Devers, Colin Fox, Riley Reiss, Don Payne, and Marc Joiner are all outside of the top 15 and will not compete at Puyallup. Guenthner, Soileau, and Kipp are all within $10,000 of the cutline as of September 9.

Eli Lord, Justin Shaffer, Traver Johnson, Travis Munro, Garrett Oates, and Clay Tom Hurt are inside the top 30 in the World Standings and made the cut for Puyallup. Lord and Shaffer are both within $10,000 of the top 15.

A bit farther back in the World Standings at No. 34, NFR Open winner Grant Peterson will also have a big chance to move up the ladder through Puyallup earnings.