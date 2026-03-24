Country Music Star Cody Johnson Breaks Records at RODEOHOUSON

RODEOHOUSTON may be one of the biggest events of the season for the cowboys and cowgirls in the arena, but for the fans that fill seats, it’s a huge week for musical entertainment as well. This year, people showed up in droves, not just for the rodeo, but for country music artist Cody Johnson, who drew the largest crowd ever at NRG Stadium and RodeoHouston history.

History Made In Houston

Johnson closed out the 94th Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, bringing out some of country music's most legendary artists including Carrie Underwood and Carín León. CoJo surpassed a record set by George Strait in 2013 by drawing in a crowd of 80,203 (compared to Straight’s 80,020).

In a post shared on social media ahead of the show Johnson wrote,

“Tonight is the most incredible night in my career, so far. You guys and myself have sold out the Rodeo. It’s the largest crowd ever in NRG Stadium and HoustonRodeo’s history, so thank you!”

This isn’t Johnson’s first time on the RODEOHOUSTON stage, he has performed there five other times (2017, 2018, 2019, 2022, and 2023). He even joined Jelly Roll on stage during his 2024 performance. In 2019, CoJo released “Welcome to the Show” which serves as RodeoHouston’s official theme song to this day.

Johnson is clearly a fan favorite in Texas as he continues to raise the bar for the amount of people who show up to see him sing on the star stage. Said in an article from The Music Universe he is honored as only the second person to perform a full-length concert at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, joining country music icons like Strait (2013 and 2022).

Sold Out Tour

While breaking records in Houston is a huge feat, that was only a stop on the Cody Johnson Live 26 Tour, a tour he has already completely sold out. So, it’s no surprise that fans in Texas flocked to the star stage to see this once-in-a-lifetime performance.

Johnson is aligning himself with country music legends at just 38 years old. His first major debut album hit shelves in 2019, and since then Johnson hasn’t been able to slow down as he continues to be a fan favorite among fans and new listeners alike.

If there’s one thing about RodeoHouston, you don’t just come for the rodeo. The event spans nearly two weeks, with every night jam-packed with something new. A crowd this large for Cody Johnson just goes to show that not only is RodeoHouston getting bigger, but the sport of rodeo may be on the rise as well.