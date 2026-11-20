Rodeo fans heading to Las Vegas for the 2026 edition of the National Finals Rodeo can add one more thing to their list of things they must do. This task could earn you a trip back to the 2027 NFR with a lot of perks.

Las Vegas Events announced on Thursday that Cowboy Christmas, presented by Texas Precious Metals, will introduce a new scavenger hunt. Ten participating exhibitors will take part in the hunt where you can pick up some special merchandise offers and possibly even win a grand prize that includes tickets to next year’s NFR.

The promotion has been labeled 10 Days of Cowboy Christmas Scavenger Hunt. The fun will take place during the annual gift show scheduled for December 3-12 at the Las Vegas Convention Center’s South Hall.

There are significant incentives for shoppers who are willing to explore the show floor.

Anyone who completes the scavenger hunt requirements will be entered into a drawing for a trip to Las Vegas that includes airfare, hotel accommodations and two tickets to the opening performance of the 2027 NFR.

How to Enter the Cowboy Christmas Scavenger Hunt

NFR Logo | Las Vegas Events

Participating in all the fun is relatively simple - just 10 stops at the designated locations. But first, you will need to download the official NFR App. Then register for the scavenger hunt. Find each of the 10 vendors and scan the special QR code at each participating exhibitor booth.

Despite the promotion’s name, shoppers don’t need to attend all 10 days to collect all the QR codes, or to qualify for the promotion.

According to Las Vegas Events, participants can collect all 10 QR codes during a single visit or you can spread the fun out across multiple days.

Each participating vendor will feature a designated daily offer, ranging from free merchandise to discounts on Western apparel and accessories.

"This promotion is designed to give our attendees yet another reason to visit Cowboy Christmas presented by Texas Precious Metals," said Las Vegas Events Vice President of Corporate Marketing Bo Gardner.

"We appreciate the generous offers by our 10 exhibitor partners on this promotion and hope that our attendees visit as many as they can, and hopefully all ten to be entered to win the trip to spend 2027 back with us in Las Vegas for the National Finals Rodeo."

10 Cowboy Christmas Vendors Offering Special Deals and Giveaways

December 3 — Branded Royalty — Booth 4448, Level 1 — Free mystery bag

— Branded Royalty — Booth 4448, Level 1 — Free mystery bag December 4 — Diamond Cross Ranch — Booth 23013, Level 2 — Free mystery t-shirt with $100 purchase

— Diamond Cross Ranch — Booth 23013, Level 2 — Free mystery t-shirt with $100 purchase December 5 — Espuela — Booth 4741, Level 1 — 10% off cowboy sport coats

— Espuela — Booth 4741, Level 1 — 10% off cowboy sport coats December 6 — Hyer Boots — Booth 215, Level 1 — Free Hyer Boots cap

— Hyer Boots — Booth 215, Level 1 — Free Hyer Boots cap December 7 — Kimes Ranch — Booth 1601, Level 1 — Free Kimes cap with $50 purchase

— Kimes Ranch — Booth 1601, Level 1 — Free Kimes cap with $50 purchase December 8 — Lane Boots — Booth 3710, Level 1 — Free travel boot care kit and twilly, valued at $50, with boot purchase

— Lane Boots — Booth 3710, Level 1 — Free travel boot care kit and twilly, valued at $50, with boot purchase December 9 — Panhandle Slim — Booth 23447, Level 2 — Free backpack with purchase of $150 or more

— Panhandle Slim — Booth 23447, Level 2 — Free backpack with purchase of $150 or more December 10 — Seven X — Booth 4733, Level 1 — Free Seven X cap and Ryan Motes signed autograph card with in-booth purchase

— Seven X — Booth 4733, Level 1 — Free Seven X cap and Ryan Motes signed autograph card with in-booth purchase December 11 — Western Legacy — Booth 4141, Level 1 — Free koozies

— Western Legacy — Booth 4141, Level 1 — Free koozies December 12 — Cowboy Christmas Village — Level 2 — Free sweet treat

The QR codes are located at the designated booths, while the listed promotions correspond to specific dates. Visitors can review the official contest rules and any applicable offer restrictions by clicking here before participating.

Grand Prize Includes Tickets to 2027 NFR

Mason Moody at NFR | Nathan Meyer Photography

One eligible scavenger hunt participant will win a trip back to Las Vegas for the 2027 Wrangler NFR.

The prize package includes round-trip airfare from a major commercial airport near the winner’s residence, a two-night hotel stay in Las Vegas and two tickets to the December 2, 2027 NFR performance.

The winner will also receive a 2026 NFR spur set.

The travel package is scheduled around arrival in Las Vegas on December 2, 2027.

Visitors must complete the required QR code scans to enter the drawing, and the official contest rules govern eligibility and prize redemption.

Cowboy Christmas Has More Than 360 Exhibitors

The scavenger hunt is just one more fun thing to do while you take in all the sights around the hustle and bustle of the NFR.

Cowboy Christmas has been a part of the Las Vegas rodeo experience since 1986 and in 2025 it drew 347,571 attendees.

This year will be another shopping extravaganza with more than 360 exhibitors and 500,000 square feet of shopping space.

Cowboy Christmas will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., December 3-12.

Complete information regarding the scavenger hunt can be found at NFRexperience.com.

Shop ‘til you drop!

Information for this story was provided in part by a press release from Las Vegas Events.