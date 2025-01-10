Cowboys and Cowgirls Earn Huge Paydays at J & J Productions' Texas Classic
J & J Productions kept the barrel racing going in Hamilton, Tex. at the Circle T Arena, following the Lone Star Shootout. 3S Custom Equine presented an Open 2D Slot Race, which was limited to 60 entries. There was also a $15,000 added 5 And Under Futurity and $5,000 added 8 And Under Derby, presented by 70 Ranch Performance Horses. Full results can be found here.
Slot Race
The Texas Classic Slot Race kicked off Monday night.
In the 1D, Brandon Cullins and the great mare, MJ Segers Fast Lane, ran a 15.148 to take the win for $16,500. Sophie Palmore and JL Jamaican Me Rich, Sabra O'Quinn and Slicks Lil Amigo, Ashley Schafer and Fiesta By Design, London Gorham and Runnin With Wings, and Leslie Richards and Chalk Cliffs all earned 1D checks as well.
Kappie Bryant and Smooth As Rico Suave earned $3,500 for the 2D win with a 15.649. Dee Dee Jordan and Ethan Edwards and Ashley Schafer and Chrome Plated Fame also earned 2D checks.
Futurity
Taylor Manning and Designed By The King (Slick By Design x Ms Gunbattle) dominated the Futurity. They earned the Round 1 win for $2,306 with a 15.206. They came back in Round 2 with a 15.284 for another $2,306. Their win in the Average was worth $5,765.
The 2D Round 1 win went to Cayla Small and LKEddisellensbrgstar (Eddie Stinson x The Millenium Star) with a 15.927 for $796. James Barnes and Mista Bigg (RR Mistakelly x Fortunes Flame) took the Round 2 2D victory with a 15.986 for $796.
Maggie Wright and BTR Moonflash earned the $6,000 Futurity Slot win with a 15.242. This duo had a great weekend, placing second and sixth in the first two rounds, respectively, and earning the Reserve Championship in the Futurity.
Big Winners
Another duo that continued to rack wins through the weekend was Chalk Cliffs and Leslie Richards. Via a post on Facebook from owner Tiany Schuster (and Edwin Cameron), I learned that this was the gelding's first runs back since the summer of 2024, following NINE throat surgeries. They placed in the Super 5D, High Fees, and Derby sidepot. They also won the Rodeo sidepot. The duo was second in the Tuesday High Roller 1D. They won the High Roller 1D by four tenths of a second with a smoking 14.982 for $3,375, as well as the Wednesday Open 1D for $1,845.
Brittany Tonozzi also rode her great mare, Babe On The Prowl to a great payday at the Texas Classic. Winning the Tuesday Open 1D and High Roller 1D for $1,845 and $3,780, respectively. They earned the High Roller win by four-tenths of a second, with a 14.969.
Derby
Tonozzi and Richards battled in the Derby, with Babe On The Prowl (Dash Ta Fame x Streakin Six Babe) taking the Round 1 win for $1,761. Richards earned the Round 2 win and the Average, worth $1,761 and $3,521. Chalk Cliffs is a 2017 gelding by Seperate Interest and out of Hat D Strawfly.