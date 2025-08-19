Cowboys and Cowgirls Capitalize at PRCA Playoff Series Rodeos

Two major Playoff Series rodeos over the recent weekend were critical for cowboys and cowgirls chasing a National Finals Rodeo (NFR) qualification. With $242,445 paid out, the Gooding Pro Rodeo, in Gooding, Idaho, was held August 14-16. Further north, the Moses Lake Round-Up Rodeo in Moses Lake, Wash., paid out $237,864, August 14-16.

Gooding Pro Rodeo

Bareback and bull rider Wacey Schalla continues to make waves, earning the All-Around Cowboy title. He is currently ranked No. 2 in the World Standings at $293,796, roughly $60,000 behind Stetson Wright.

An 87.5-point ride aboard Macza Pro Rodeo's OLS Tubs Stevie Knicks was huge for Richmond Champion, the No. 16 cowboy in the Bareback Riding World Standings. A $6,874 victory helped him hold onto his bubble position as he tries to climb into the top 15.

Riley Duvall’s 3.4-second run in the steer wrestling earned the Oklahoma cowboy $4,746. Another cowboy fighting on the bubble, he is currently 13th in the World Standings and needs to continue earning checks to hold that spot.

No. 24 and No. 22 in the World Standings respectively, Brye Crites and Tyler Worley earned the team roping win with their 4.0-second run for $5,272 each.

Marking a 90-point ride aboard Summit Pro Rodeo's Cowboy Fool, Stetson Wright earned the $6,768 win in the saddle bronc riding. The Utah cowboy is 12th in the World Standings in a tight race that will continue to heat up as the end of the season draws near.

Two of the top three cowboys in the World Standings split the win in the tie-down roping. With matching 7.4-second runs, John Douch and reigning World Champion Riley Webb split the victory for $5,067 each.

In one of the most incredible barrel races all year, the top 15 checks went to all sub-17-second runs on a Women's Professional Rodeo Association (WPRA) standard pattern. Summer Kosel earned the $6,740 win with a lightning fast 16.66-second run. WPRA World Standings last updated on August 15, 2025, rank Kosel No. 22 and roughly $20,000 outside of the top 15 in just 39 rodeos this season.

Three cowgirls far outside of the top 15 in the World split the top spot in the breakaway roping with 2.1-second runs. Aubryn Bedke, Brooke Bruner, and Kash Gay each earned $5,531.

Ky Hamilton is the No. 4 bull rider in the World Standings and earned a $6,571 win for his 87.5-point ride aboard Korkow Rodeos' No. 883.

Moses Lake Round-Up Rodeo

Currently outside of the top 15 at No. 22 in the World, bareback rider Orin Larsen rode Big Stone Rodeo Inc's Key-Lix Mayhem to a $6,345 win for an 87.5-point ride.

No. 18 steer wrestler in the World Standings, Cody Devers capitalized on the opportunity in Moses Lake. Earning $5,010 for a 3.7-second run, the Texas cowboy continues to chase his third NFR qualification.

Coy Rahlmann and Cole Curry are currently ranked outside of the top 15 at No. 21 and No. 23 in the World, but they each earned $5,048 for their 4.5-second run and the win in the team roping.

Brody Cress sits 9th in the World and a $6,585 payday helped him hold onto that position. An 88-point ride aboard Corey & Lange Rodeo's Cypress Toddy earned him the saddle bronc riding victory.

No. 45 and No. 4 in the World, Beau Cooper and Marty Yates split the win in the tie-down roping. Their 7.5-second runs earned them each $5,297.

As of August 15, 2025, Carlee Otero was ranked No. 5 in the World Standings. The Texas cowgirl clocked a 17.03-second run to win the barrel racing for $6,644.

Tyler Bingham earned the $6,641 victory on Corey & Lange Rodeo's Speed Dial with an 88-point ride. The No. 25 cowboy in the World needs to keep winning to climb into the top 15.

The No. 29 and No. 6 cowgirls in the World Standings, Jordi Edens-Mitchell and Cheyanne McCartney split the win for $5,211 each with their 2.0-second runs.

