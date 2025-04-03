Rookie Breakaway Roper Shows Impeccable Skills That Lead to Consistent Success
Brooke Bruner of Parker, Colo. is starting off her rookie year of the breakaway roping exceptionally.
Bruner has handled the pressure that comes with professional rodeo immaculately. She just returned home from Montgomery, Ala. where a 2.2 second run added nearly $4,000 to her Rookie of the Year race.
Bruner is currently leading one of the toughest regions in college rodeo, the Southwest Region. She is rodeoing for Frank Phillips College while enrolled in the pre-veterinarian program. With only four rodeos left her goal is to win the region and make it to the College National Finals Rodeo in Casper, Wyo.
There is always a question surrounding younger competitors as they leave high school and start to compete at both the professional and collegiate level. Bruner had tons of success in high school and it’s clear to see she has been able to keep that rolling into this year.
In Bruner’s second professional rodeo ever she took home the win with a 2.1 second run (Buckeye, Ariz.). As the year continues on she admits that the most overwhelming part of the professional rodeos are knowing where to enter and when. It truly matters who you have in your corner when trying to take on professional rodeo for the first time.
National Finals Breakaway Roping qualifier Erin Johnson has taken Bruner under her wing.
“As a hauling partner and mentor her knowledge and guidance has been so amazing and I am so grateful,” says Bruner.
Rodeo on SI asked her what helps her the most mentally when competing. Her answer was perfect. She said, “For me when I walk in the box I want to be able to tell myself that I have done everything that I can to be prepared for that run. Whether that is watching every calf, practicing different starts at home, or working out.”
Bruner’s confidence, determination, and dedication make all the difference. We are excited to continue to cheer her on and strive for her goals as the year continues and she prepares for The American.