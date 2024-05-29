Danny Dietz Memorial Classic Celebrates 15 Years
In 2008, Danny Quinlan happened to meet the wife of 2nd Class (SEAL) Danny Dietz at an event where she spoke about her husband.
Just three years earlier while performing Operation Red Wings on June 28, 2005, the reconnaissance mission in Hindu Kush, Afghanistan came under attack. Three of the four men's lives were lost that day including Dietz.
In a combined effort, Danny Quinlan and Patsy Dietz created a partnership to bring together team roping and the SEAL community to honor the ultimate sacrifice made. "The Classic" was born in 2009 and the Danny Dietz 501c3 was made an official non-profit in 2015.
In the years since the inception, the Danny Dietz Memorial Classic and the Navy SEAL Danny Dietz Foundation has raised close to a million dollars for the people that sacrifice so much for the freedoms and safety we all enjoy.
The event has grown to add multiple days worth of action, live music, guest speakers, live and silent auctions and a PRCA Rough Stock Challenge.
The 2024 edition of "The Classic" was won by Clint Summer and Jake Long who posted a total time on five runs of 32.03 seconds. Hot on their heels were Tyler Tryan and Denton Dunning who were a mere seven tenths behind at 32.74 seconds on five.
Long is no stranger to the winner's circle at the Danny Dietz Classic. He has taken home the winning paycheck five different times. Summers was experiencing his first title at the event. For their efforts and exceptional roping, Summers and Long will share in the winning purse of $21,560.
Danny Dietz Memorial 2024 Results
Average
- Clint Summers and Jake Long, 32.03 seconds on five, $21,560
- Tyler Tryan and Denton Dunning, 32.74, $15,400
- Tyler Wade and Tyler Worley, 33.09, $11,700
- Peyton Walters and Michael Fortenberry, 35.02, $8,620
- Cody Russell and Junior Nogueira, 36.12, $4,320
Short Round fast time
- Tyler Tryan and Denton Dunning, 5.86, $600