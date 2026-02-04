‘Money Makerr’ and ‘Chasin A Win’ Live up to Their Names at Kinder Cup

It was another lucrative weekend at the Kinder Cup Barrel Racing Championship for youth rider Dusky Lynn Hall and the aptly named Chasin A Win. With $25,000 added to the futurity, $10,000 added to the derby, and $15,000 added to open and other sidepots, the event awarded huge payouts.

Hall and one of the newest mounts in her string, Chasin A Win, have been on a roll for the past several months. Lovingly known as "Spit," the six-year-old gelding is by Chasin Aces N Fame (Chasin Firewater x W R Aces Fame x Dash Ta Fame) and out of The Lion Queen, a mare who goes back to Docs Oak and High Brow Hickory.

Spit may be the smallest horse in Hall's lineup of outstanding horses, but his stature does not prevent him from shutting off the clock. The cute sorrel gelding has set multiple arena records, and earned major wins from coast to coast.

In Perry, Hall and Spit claimed the Derby Slot Race win for $13,000 with their Round 1 time of 14.449 seconds. The run carried over to win Round 1 of the Derby, Open, High Stakes, and Youth. The duo added another arena record to their resume in Round 2 with a blazing-fast 14.271, winning the Derby round by three-tenths of a second.

The arena record-breaking run also topped the Open, Youth, and High Stakes. Hall and Spit claimed first and second in the Big Spender Slot Race. The incredible team banked over $44,000 on the two runs, prior to any incentive money.

Hodges and Money Makerr Claim Futurity Slot Race Championship

Austin Hodges and Money Makerr (RR Mistakelly x Smoke More Money x SmokeAChicOlena) ran a 14.768 to win the top spot for $20,000. Known as Fast Freddie, the five-year-old has been making a big splash in 2026, with round wins at some of the biggest futurities in the Southeast. Despite the glory of the winner's circle, it has not all come easily.

In an emotional interview after the win, Hodges shared why Money Makerr is so sentimental to his family. His wife, Merill (Mundy) Hodges, had an incredible youth career aboard a paint mare she called "Silly" (Smoke More Money). After an injury ended her career, Silly began her next chapter as a broodmare.

Silly, a registered paint, has successfully crossed on several top barrel sires to produce big-time winners for the Hodges family. Merrill trained Fast Freddie, but Austin took the reins during Merrill's pregnancy.

"He's out of my wife's really good mare, Smoke More Money. It's taken a lot of work to get him where he is and none of it would be possible without my wife, my father, and the good Lord. It doesn't get any better than this, to go in there and do what he did and come out of the pen and be able to put my two-year-old daughter on him just means a lot."

Fast Freddie's sire, RR Mistakelly, won the same slot race in 2018 — a run that solidified Merrill's decision to cross the stallion on Silly.

