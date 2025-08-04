Dodge City Rodeo Finals Canceled After Severe Weather Halts Sunday Competition
The professional rodeo circuit is constantly moving around the country and when the beginning of August rolls around the top athletes call Dodge City, Kan. home for a few nights.
The Dodge City Round Up has been a part of professional rodeo for nearly half of a century giving contestants the opportunity to win a lot of money and inch closer to the dream of making the National Finals Rodeo.
This year, the finals were all set and ready to go, but Mother Nature refused to let a winner be crowned. Originally, the committee was hopeful that the finals would only be postponed, but unfortunately, that would not be the case.
The sport of rodeo has a few main priorities and the safety of both animals and contestants is the biggest. After a massive storm swept through the facilities, it was announced that the finals could not continue.
The Round Up started back on July 30. Contestants had been battling since then to earn their spots into the final round and a chance at a big payday.
Last year's rodeo paid out over $400,000 and there were many contestants who made the finals at Dodge City that were also under the bright lights of the Thomas and Mack in 2024.
There will be a lot of logistics that the WPRA and PRCA are going to have to work out regarding the payout, rodeo count, tour points, etc., with the finals being fully cancelled. Rodeo on SI will keep everybody updated as we know.
For more Rodeo news, head over to Rodeo On SI.