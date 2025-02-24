Dominating Performances Propel Bradlee Miller to Top Spot in World Rankings
Bradlee Miller was a National Finals Rodeo rookie this past December. However you would never have guessed it as he shined bright at the Thomas and Mack and is continuing to do so into this new rodeo season.
Miller finished fourth in the world standings after winning three rounds at the NFR and left with over $200,000. The talented bareback rider has been able to roll over that success into the winter rodeos. He has been to just 10 rodeos so far this year and won $66,000.
San Antonio has definitely been his slot machine so far. The Texan won all three rounds of his set as well as his semi-finals. After dominating all week and then taking second in the finals he ultimately left as the champion and leader of the bareback world standings.
However, San Antonio hasn't been the only rodeo he has done well at this year. He has been as consistent as one could hope for whenever they compete. Almost every time he has nodded his head this year he has won money.
Rough stock competitors get the opportunity to compete for big money at other places besides your typical rodeos. Miller cashed in big back at the end of December in Billings, Mont. at a rough stock only event. He went home the champion and pocketed $9,000.
San Diego recently put on quite an outdoor rodeo that was not a PRCA sanctioned rodeo. However there was a lot up for grabs and Miller took the win there too with a 91-point ride on the famous horse, Virgil. While the rodeo in San Diego was not approved money for the world standings, it still sits nicely in Miller's bank account.
It is still only February, but being number one in the world is something worth celebrating regardless. This is a great start to the year when gold buckles are in his sight.