Athlete of the Week: Damian Brennan Finds Success at Southeastern Rodeos

Damian Brennan has been one of the top saddle bronc riders in the world since his rookie year in 2022. In his first year as a pro, Brennan won the coveted Resistol Rookie title and finished 16th in the world, just short of a National Finals Rodeo qualification.

In 2023, it was no surprise when the Injune, Queensland, Australia, cowboy earned his first qualification to Las Vegas, followed up by a reserve world title in 2024. This year, Brennan is working towards not only his fifth consecutive trip to the NFR but also the possibility of his first world title.

Music City Rodeo

Music City Rodeo has proven to be a phenomenal addition to the PRCA. In just two years of competition, the rodeo has added $591,505 in prize money and, in 2026, became a CINCH Playoff Series Rodeo.

For the second time in his PRCA career, Brennan teamed up with Smith Pro Rodeos' Momma's Boy. The pair bested their first score together from the 2024 Red Bluff Round Up by a point, scoring an 87.5 at the Bridgestone Arena to place fifth at the Music City Rodeo, winning $4,448.

Old Fort Days Rodeo

From Nashville, Brennan headed to Fort Smith, Arkansas, where the Old Fort Days Rodeo celebrated its 93rd year of rodeo action from May 25 to May 30.

The Australian native concluded his week in Harper Stadium with an 85.5-point ride. In his second appearance at the Old Fort Days Rodeo, Brennan's ride on Diamond G Rodeo's War Horse tied for the number one spot with Blaise Freeman on Andrews Rodeo's Optiwize's All Or Nothin, adding $3,689 to each athlete's season earnings.

Damian Brennan at the 2024 National Finals Rodeo | Hillary Maybery for Rodeo On SI

World Standings

After placing fifth at the Music City Rodeo, Brennan's total points for the PRCA Playoff Series standings have accumulated to 475.13 points, placing him in fifth as of June 2.

Since his NFR debut in 2023, Brennan has finished no less than fifth in the world standings. With $94,259 in earnings already this season, the 3x NFR qualifier sits at the number three spot in the PRCA world standings as athletes gear up for summer rodeos.

Brennan has also spent some of his time attending the Rank 45 Xtreme Broncs events. His success at those events has earned him $10,752.09, all of which counts towards the PRCA world standings, and he currently sits in the tenth spot of the Xtreme Broncs standings.