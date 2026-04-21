Jake Gardner Lands On Top Of Bull Riding World Standings For First Time In His Career

Bull riding is one of the most dangerous sports in the world and the athletes that enter the arena don’t take it lightly. As the race for the world title continues, a new cowboy has ridden his way to the top.

Gardner Lands On Top After RodeoHouston

Despite not having earned a qualification for the National Finals Rodeo yet in his career, Jake Gardner is proving he has what it takes as he now sits at No. 1 in the world standings.

Since his first year in the PRCA in 2019, Gardner came close to qualifying in 2024, but landed at No. 17. After finishing unranked last season, he came back with something to prove this season and has now earned himself $88,599.

He’s nearly $10,000 ahead of Tristen Hutchings in the No. 2 spot and $12,000 ahead of the legendary Stetson Wright in No. 3. He is setting himself up for a solid lead heading into the summer rodeos, but will have to continue this level of performance if he wants to stay at the top.

It was his show stopping ride at RodeoHouston that earned him a $65,000 check, which ultimately put him at the top of the leaderboard. He placed first with an 86-point ride on Bandolero from Cervi Championship Rodeo.

Gardner was on fire in Houston as he also won another round, thanks to an 83.5-ride on Red Dead from Generations Pro Rodeo. Although he hasn’t taken home a championship title yet this season, his consistency is what has landed him in the No. 1 spot.

Needs Momentum Heading Into Summer Rodeos

The 29-year-old cowboy out of Fort St. John, Columbia also frequents the Canadian PBR trail, where he has finished in the top 10 at multiple events. Although those wins don’t count towards his PRCA earnings, the practice is obviously paying off.

While Gardner hasn’t had much luck in the other Texas Swing rodeos, hopefully, he can find some momentum heading into the summer rodeos that will give all cowboys ample opportunity to earn some huge cash prizes.

While the world standings can be fickle at this time of year, Gardner has earned himself an impressive lead. Things are constantly shaking up, but if he remains at the top of his game, Gardner might just earn himself a trip to Las Vegas for the first time in his career.

Time and the rodeo trail will tell the story for the young bull rider trying to make his way.