Elite Extravaganza and Xtreme Barrel Racing Team Up for Huge Payouts in Waco
The Elite Extravaganza at the Extraco Events Center in Waco, Texas, paired up with Xtreme Barrel Racing over the weekend for huge payouts. The $20,000 added futurity and $10,000 derby were highlights of the event. Earlier this year, we highlighted a few horses who were already making a big splash with their futurity careers and saw several of those names in the results again this weekend.
Derby
The derby roster was packed with big names and was incredibly tough, seeing the fastest time of the entire event in Round 2.
Dale Long and Saaul Good have had an incredible career in the aged events. They added to that this weekend, winning the first round and placing fourth in the average.
Taking the win in the average was none other than the golden boy, Adios Pantalones, and Tricia Aldridge. The duo took a break from the rodeos to place fifth in the first round, then won the second round, to take the title. Their runs were worth nearly $4,600 in the derby alone. Running the fastest time of the weekend, they also took the top spot in Round 2 of the Open 1D.
Another duo that took a little break from the rodeos to hit the Elite, Jodee Miller and MR Im On Fire Guys finished third in the average and placed second in Round 2.
The Reserve Championship in the average in the derby went to April Black and Dash Ta Fiesta Dunit. This horse has a fun pedigree to highlight, by barrel sire HP Dash Ta Fiesta and out of a Hollywood Dun It granddaughter.
Futurity
Taking the win in the first round was Maddy Lee on SR Sixums Epic Luck. The duo also claimed the average win, racking up $7,600 in earnings.
A few other names we have seen recently added to their earnings in the first round: Hallie Hanssen and The Kandyman Kid placing third and Ashley Schafer and HP Hotrod placing fourth. In the second round, Molly Otto and Dashin On Fire placed third.
In the second round, Rain Bo Dash and Brittany Tonozzi added another win to their resume. They earned the round win and the Reserve Championship in the average.
Jolene and Molli Montgomery had a great weekend, placing third and fourth in the average, aboard TC Phelan Famous and TR Streakin Six Doll.
Xtreme
Tricia Aldridge earned the title of Athlete of the Event, winning the Xtreme Mini Million aboard Adios Pantalones.
Several athletes banked bigged thanks to Burns Events. Kira Anthony took home a total of $5,544. Shealynn Leach McConnell earned $4,389, placing second and third in the 1D of the Mini Million. Six other athletes earned over $2,000 in the Xtreme sidepots.