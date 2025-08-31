Exclusive Look at the Latest Xtreme Broncs Champion Hunting for First Gold Buckle

Brody Wells is coming off of his first qualification to the NFR, but just qualifying this year was not going to be enough for him. He now finds himself as the No.5 cowboy in the world after cleaning house at the Xtreme Broncs Finals in Rapid City, South Dakota. He was the lone man to post 90-point rides in either round and took home a near $40k by the end of the night.

The Wyoming native isn't looking to just wrack up qualifications to the NFR in his career, which is an impressive feat in itself. He wants to add gold buckle after gold buckle into his trophy case and be the best to ever do it, which the 24-year-old could ultimately become as one of the best the sport already has to offer.

A Look Inside

Brody Wells Professional Saddle Bronc Rider

Nowadays, it is more often than not that a professional cowboy in the rodeo arena is, well, a cowboy. There are plenty of athletes on the road these days that don't live on a ranch and spend their free time breaking colts/working on their horsemanship; that is not Brody Wells. Perhaps the toughness that comes from riding horses day in and day out or chasing bulls through the hills of northern Wyoming gives him his edge over the rest of the field.

At the end of the day there are a lot of different unique aspects that make a winner who they are. Wells is different in the sense that he comes from a not-so-heard-of background these days (for those on the rodeo trail) and also the influences that have been in his corner in his adult life. The two people that immediately came to mind for him when asked who those would be were Brett Franks and Cort Scheer.

In order to be a great guy in or outside of the arena he finds it important to be around either of those guys. Franks has cared for him long after his time at Clarendon College was done. He wants to see and help him win wherever he goes while Scheer came into his life a little later. Scheer leads by example whether that is on a bucking horse or with how he treats people.

In any sport at the professional level a competitor has to have confidence in themselves and their abilities, Wells does not come up short in that aspect. He looks at it as it is better to be humbled from being too cocky than have no confidence in himself and he is right. There is no time to second-guess yourself when you are trying to make a living with your craft.

Even the best athletes on the planet go through slumps and it sounds like the young man has a solid game plan for himself when he runs into one. "There are three things I like to do when I find myself in rut. 1. Don't feel sorry for myself. There are no excuses. Things are going to happen and making excuses does nothing. 2. Focus on the fundamentals 3. Go have fun. This is a fun sport," said Wells.

The regular season is coming to a close and even though the NFR isn't until December fans can expect him to keep his momentum rolling as that is what he has done since last year's NFR. It won't be long before he nods his head in those yellow bucking chutes and one thing is for sure, he will be gunning for a world title this year.

