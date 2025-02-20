Exploring the Rich History and Innovative Products of MedVet Pharmaceuticals
MedVet Pharmaceuticals (MVP) has been decades in the making and is a company that prides themselves on high quality and customer service.
Dale Steege grew up on a cattle ranch in South Dakota where he saw first hand how important horses were to the cattle operation. It also became clear to him very quickly on how crucial a horse's soundness and longevity was to the success of their business.
A horse's health was not the only factor that sparked his interest into following down the path that would eventually become MVP. He frequently saw the use of antibiotics and vaccinations in cattle, so naturally he chose to study Animal Science at South Dakota State University.
After graduation, (1970's) Dale went to work for what is now called Boehringer Ingelheim for four years. Once he decided to step out on his own, United Vet Equine was born selling vaccinations, wormer, and tack.
At this time, (1980's), there were very few companies offering any sort of vitamins and minerals. The very first product that the Steege's would introduce, under the name United Vet Equine, was Bition II. With the amount of University research at the time, they felt confident this would be a great brand starter.
In the early 1980's the horse industry continued to grow as well as the market for supplements and other horse care. By 1984, MVP would officially be born and replace all United Vet Equine labels. The main priority for the launch was to emphasize quality and performance of the products.
MVP's mission since the very beginning has been "Experience the Difference". The goal is for the user to either see and/or feel the difference. If these standards aren't met, then your money is guaranteed back!
Currently MVP offers many different products, but their shining stars are Exceed 6-Way, Gastro-Plex and Airway EQ.
Exceed 6-Way is their comprehensive product. This supplement offers very high levels of active joints, hair coats, hoof, gastric and digestion. The idea with an all-in-one product is that as a horse owner you wouldn't have to feed multiple products at a greater cost. There was a clinical trial performed in 2015 to support this product as well.
Gastro-Plex and Airway EQ are two products that are targeted towards specific issues a performance horse faces. Both of these products underwent extensive research. While Gastro-Plex is focused on gut and colic prevention, Airway EQ focuses on healthy lung tissue.
Heather followed in her dad's footsteps pursuing a degree in Animal Science at SDSU. While she was only part time during college, she stepped into a full time role in 1996. With the increasing demand for social media presence, that is where she started, but her role has changed drastically with the size of company that MVP has become today.
MedVet Pharmaceuticals has been around a long time. One thing is for certain, they will continue to strive for the highest quality and best customer service in the industry.