Fan Favorites Highlight $12,000 Champions on Night 2 of Hondo Rodeo Fest

Night number two is in the books for The Hondo Rodeo Fest at Chase Field in the desert of Arizona. Another set of nine contestants gathered their share of nearly $1 million.

Canadian cowboy Dawson Hay was seeking some revenge after getting bucked off in night number one of the competition. The six-time NFR qualifier found his way right to the top of the leaderboard when he rode Pink Cadillac Tears from J-J ProRodeo.

How Hay Earned $12,000

RION SANDERS/GREAT FALLS TRIBUNE via Imagn Content Services, LLC

It took 87.5 points to be the champion for the round and to earn $12,000. Hay looked like he found his incredible riding style as there wasn't even a slight mistake detectible in his ride.

Hay certainly had his work cut out for him because "Rockstar Cowboy", Zeke Thurston, put on a show and had the crowd going wild as he finished up the saddle bronc riding. While Thurston was the highlight of night one, night two belonged to Hay.

Hay was accompanied to his interview with his precious little girl "Honey". While Hay confirmed that Honey makes all of the work worthwhile, Honey didn't even hesitate when she was asked, "Are you proud of your dad?"

With a smile on her face and not an ounce of hesitation, "Yeah." And, the crowd went wild.

Night 2 Hondo Rodeo Champions

Lisa Lockhart | Nathan Meyer Photography

Kicking off the night, new dad Kade Sonnier took home the win in the bareback riding with an 88.5-point ride.

The steer wrestlers were once again super fast and strong in the arena. None was better than Montana cowboy Ty Erickson with his 3.77-second run.

The team ropers had some hard luck in round two as a whole, but the veteran team of Erich Rodgers and Cory Petska redeemed themselves from a no time in the first round to take the win in round two.

Dylan Hancock is on fire in Chase Field. The tie-down roper from San Angelo, Texas has won both rounds and already deposited $24,000 to his bank account for a total of 14.11 seconds worth of work. That amounts to $1,700 per second!

The breakaway ropers proved why they are the fastest event in rodeo. World Champion Shelby Boisjoli-Meged set the pace early on with a smoking-fast 1.80 run. Given that it was the fastest run that had been made in both rounds, it looked like Meged would take the win. Then Josie Conner backed in the box. The little package of dynamite from Iowa, Louis. made the crowd go wild when she roped the neck in a blazing 1.68.

Staying with the ladies, the barrel racers made some great runs with all of the top four stopping the clock under 14 seconds. Fan favorite and the WPRA's winningest barrel racer, Lisa Lockhart took the win with her 13.613. She was first on the ground and ended up first on the leaderboard.

The bull riders finished out the night with five of the twelve being able to stay aboard for eight seconds. The best bull rider of the night was Hudson Bolton from Milan, Tenn. His eight seconds worth of work was worthy of 85.5 points. The first time NFR qualifier paired up with McCoy Rodeo and Jacobson's Blue Duck for the win.

Full Results

Bareback Riding

Contestant / Stock / Contractor / Fri. / Sat. / Score on Two

1. Kade Sonnier / Foxy Lizard / J-J ProRodeo / 83 / 88.5 / 171.5

2. Jess Pope / Rylee's Raisin Cane / Andrews ProRodeo / 88 / 87 / 175

3. Garret Shadbolt / Sweet Lizard / J-J ProRodeo / 86 / 87 / 173

4. Tilden Hooper / Cowntown / Summit ProRodeo / 86 / 85 / 171

5. Bradlee Miller / Cool Breeze / Andrews ProRodeo / 84.5 / 84.5 / 169

6. RC Landingham / Dilly Bar / J-J ProRodeo / 85.5 / 84 / 169.5

7. Jacob Lees / Mojave / Summit ProRodeo / 84 / 84 / 168

8. Sam Petersen / Night Jumping / J-J ProRodeo / 83 / 82.5 / 165.5

Steer Wrestling

Contestant / Fri. / Sat. / Time on Two

1. Ty Erickson / 3.96 / 3.77 / 7.73

2. Tucker Allen / 5.14 / 3.9 / 9.04

3. Will Lummus / NT / 4.2 / 1003.2

4. Justin Shaffer / 4.88 / 4.47 / 9.35

5. Rowdy Parrott / 5.2 / 14.1 / 19.3

6. Kyle Irwin / 12.7 / 123456789 / 123456801.7

7. Jesse Brown / NT / NT / 999

8. JD Struxness / 3.6 / NT / 999

Team Roping

Team / Fri. / Sat. / Time on Two

1. Erich Rodgers & Cory Petska / NT / 4.18 / 1003.18

2. Kaleb Driggers & Paul Eaves / 4 / 4.58 / 8.58

3. Tyler Wade & Wesley Thorp / NT / 4.6 / 1003.6

4. Tanner Tomlinson & Travis Graves / 4.38 / 9.45 / 13.83

5. Derrick Begay & Colter Todd / 15 / 13.96 / 28.96

6. Dustin Egusquiza & Levi Lord / 8.93 / NT / 999

7. Andrew Ward & Coleby Payne / 5.17 / NT / 999

8. Clint Summers & Jade Corkill / 4.28 / NT / 999

Saddle Bronc Riding

Contestant / Stock / Contractor / Fri. / Sat. / Score on Two

1. Kade Bruno / Wild Valley / Generation ProRodeo / 87.5 / 87 / 174.5

2. Zeke Thurston / Dry Creek / Summit ProRodeo / 83.5 / 87 / 170.5

3. Sage Newman / War Horse / Andrews ProRodeo / 87.5 / 85.5 / 173

4. Brody Wells / Lounge Chamer / J-J ProRodeo / 86.5 / 84.5 / 171

5. Zachary Dallas / Kangaroo Lou / Summit ProRodeo / 80 / 84.5 / 164.5

6. Brody Cress / American Hats P Times / Andrews ProRodeo / 86 / 83.5 / 169.5

7. Lefty Holman / Black Mesa / Summit ProRodeo / 85.5 / 83 / 168.5

8. Dawnson Hay / Pink Cadillac Tears / J-J ProRodeo / NS / 87.5 / 999

Tie-Down Roping

Contestant / Fri. / Sat. / Time on Two

1. Dylan Hancock / 6.89 / 7.22 / 14.11

2. Shane Hanchey / 7.44 / 7.25 / 14.69

3. Tuf Cooper / 7.27 / 7.35 / 14.62

4. Riley Webb / 7.14 / 7.65 / 14.79

5. John Douch / 8.63 / 8.12 / 16.75

6. Ty Harris / NT / 8.28 / 1007.28

7. Kincade Henry / 7.44 / NT / 999

8. Shad Mayfield / 7.35 / NT / 999

Breakaway Roping

Contestant / Fri. / Sat. / Time on Two

1. Josie Conner / NT / 1.68 / 1000.68

2. Shelby Boisjoli-Meged / NT / 1.8 / 1000.8

3. Taylor Munsell / NT / 2.09 / 1001.09

4. Bradi Good / 2.48 / 2.25 / 4.73

5. Martha Angelone / 1.93 / 2.3 / 4.23

6. Cheyanne McCartney / 2.2 / 2.83 / 5.03

7. Kelsie Domer / 2.91 / NT / 999

8. Hali Williams / 2.06 / NT / 999

Barrel Racing

Contestant / Fri. / Sat. / Time on Two

Lisa Lockhart / 13.855 / 13.613 / 27.468

Tayla Moeykens / 13.79 / 13.858 / 27.648

Wenda Johnson / 13.95 / 13.92 / 27.87

Mackenzie Mayes / 14.054 / 13.951 / 28.005

Hayle Gibson-Stilwell / 14.03 / 14.062 / 28.092

Emily Beisel / 19.129 / 14.115 / 33.244

Hailey Kinsel / 14.433 / 14.173 / 28.606

Megan McLeod-Sprague / 15.636 / 24.144 / 39.78

Bull Riding

Contestant / Stock / Contractor / Fri. / Sat. / Score on Two

1. Hudson Bolton / Blue Duck / Jacobson / 81.5 / 85.5 / 167

2. Kaiden Loud / Uncle Jim / Waddell Family / 86.5 / 85 / 171.5

3. Wacey Schalla / Mike Honcho / Spencer Neil / 82.5 / 84.5 / 167

4. Qynn Anderson / Hard Eight / Gold Bucking Stock / 86 / 82.5 / 168.5

5. TJ Gray / Ugly This / Spencer Neil / 86 / 82 / 168

6. John Crimber / Goin Solo / Gold Bucking Stock / NS / NS / 999

7. Jordan Spears / Big Mac / Phil Dahl / NS / NS / 999

8. Clay Guiton / Tulsa Time / Kelly & Cami Heath / 85 / NS / 999

9. Tristen Hutchings / Ridin Salty / LMNT / 84 / NS / 999

10. Ky Hamilton / Nacho Night / Waddell Family / NS / NS / 999

11. Thiago Salgado / Pegasus / Spencer Neil / 86 / NS / 999

12. Cooper James / Thriller / Jacobson / NS / NS / 999

More Rodeo On SI