Fan of the Underdog? Window Rock, Arizona Proves Rodeo Is Anyone’s Game

Summer is officially on its way for cowboys and cowgirls looking to secure some big checks and a spot at the National Finals Rodeo come December. The Home of the Navajo Rodeo in Arizona held some big performances and showed that even the underdogs are coming out with something to prove this season.

Rough Stock Line-up

Bareback rider Jayco Roper is no stranger to the spotlight as he has landed at the NFR two times already in his career. While he sits at No. 23 in the world standings, he pulled in the win in Arizona that banked him a $4,160 check.

His impressive 88-point ride on The Cervi Brothers' Womanizer secured him the top spot against the likes of No. 6, Keenan Hayes who landed in third, tied with Kade Berry. The two finished behind Myles Carlson, a cowboy looking to cinch his first trip to Las Vegas.

Bareback riding:

1. Jayco Roper, 88 points on The Cervi Brothers' Womanizer, $4,160

2. Myles Carlson, 86.5, $3,189

3. (tie) Kade Berry and Keenan Hayes, 85, $1,941 each

5. Brice Patterson, 84, $971

6. Tucker Carricato, 83.5, $693

7. (tie) Bryce Eck and Hayden James, 83, $485 each.

Talon Elshere may be unranked in the standings but he was looking to change that over the weekend as he pulled in a win in the saddle bronc arena. His 86.5 points on Cervi Championship Rodeo's R. Watson's Ed B, landed him a check of $3,807, his largest of the season.

Saddle bronc riding:

1. Talon Elshere, 86.5 points on Cervi Championship Rodeo's R. Watson's Ed B, $3,807

2. Leon Fountain, 85, $2,919

3. Zachary Dallas, 83.5, $2,157

4. Lane Wimberly, 80, $1,396

5. (tie) Caleb Brangham, Kaden Chance Horrocks and Bryan Huey, 79, $677 each

8. Kaden Miranda, 78.5, $381.

Bull rider Brad Moreno not only took home the win, but he also secured the title of all-around cowboy in Arizona thanks to his 88-point ride on Empire Rodeo's Diamondback and his run in the tie-down roping. The win in bull riding secured him over $4,000, which will be great to add to his earnings this season.

Bull riding:

1. Brad Moreno, 88 points on Empire Rodeo's Diamondback, $4,684

2. Koby Jacobson, 84.5, $3,591

3. Dawson Branton, 82, $2,654

4. (tie) Brady Turgeon and Lane Vaughan, 80.5, $1,405 each

6. Dylan Rice, 79.5, $781

7. Jacauy Hale, 79, $624

8. Izaak Boekelman, 78, $468.

Timed Event Cowboys Lock In

Things were moving quickly for cowboys competing in the timed events. Cimarron Thompson nailed down the win for the steer wrestling with a speedy time of 4.2-seconds. Dalton Walker got it done fast enough for the second place spot but was nearly two seconds slower than Thompson with a run of 6-seconds flat.

Steer wrestling:

1. Cimarron Thompson, 4.2 seconds, $2,157

2. Dalton Walker, 6.0, $1,904

3. (tie) Cody Cabral and Rooster Yazzie, 6.2, $1,523 each

5. Zane Cline, 6.4, $1,269

6. Seth Peterson, 6.6, $1,142

7. Rawley Arballo, 6.8, $1,015

8. Tad Williams, 7.3, $888

9. Justin Simon, 8.2, $761

10. Tydon Tsosie, 8.8, $508.

Two pairs of team ropers came to play over the weekend as a tie for first was locked down between duo, James Arviso and Chris Young and Wawa Ben Jr. and Brandon Ben. Both teams wrapped things up quickly in the arena with a run of 5.4-seconds.

Team roping:

1. (tie) James Arviso/Chris Young and Wawa Ben Jr./Brandon Ben, 5.4 seconds, $3,422 each

3. Jack Fischer/Scott Lauaki, 5.6, $2,780

4. Treyden Gonzales/Reno Eddy, 5.7, $2,352

5. Aaron Tsinigine/Ty Romo, 6.0, $2,139

6. (tie) Jc Archuleta/Brandon Baca, Brit Ellerman/Faron Candelaria, Ky Redstrom/Reece Wadhams and Travis Whitlow/Zane Compton, 6.6, $1,604 each

10. Mark Carlisle/Travis Ericsson, 8.0, $855.

Things slowed down a bit in the tie-down roping as Trey Stembridge secured the win in eight second flat and a check of nearly $4,000. Behind him was Pecos Tatum with a run of 8.8-seconds and Hayden Ford landed in third with 9.3-seconds.

Tie-down roping:

1. Trey Stembridge, 8.0 seconds, $3,396

2. Pecos Tatum, 8.8, $2,996

3. Hayden Ford, 9.3, $2,597

4. Quint Bell, 9.5, $2,197

5. (tie) Britt Bedke and Dean Holyan, 9.6, $1,898 each

7. Monty Lewis, 9.7, $1,598

8. Cade Wallis, 9.9, $1,398

9. (tie) Tate Crandall and Jeremiah Peek, 10.2, $999 each.

Barrel Racing Standard

Mackenzie McCuistion was on her A-game in Arizona as she blazed into the arena for a run of 15.68-seconds. Not only did this secure her a massive check but she also beat out the likes of an NFR superstar, LaTricia Duke.

It’s cowgirls like this that prove no one should feel comfortable in their place in the world standings because things can shake up fast.

Barrel racing:

1. Mackenzie McCuistion, 15.68 seconds, $3,377

2. LaTricia Duke, 15.77, $2,702

3. Whitley Sharp, 15.81, $2,195

4. Jordan Argyle, 15.85, $1,689

5. Brittney Hawley, 15.92, $1,351

6. McKenna Coronado, 15.93, $1,013

7. Sarah Kieckhefer, 15.95, $844

8. (tie) Lexie Goss, Kailey Mitton and Abby Phillips, 15.97, $675 each

11. Lake Peterson, 15.98, $507

12. Sherry Cervi, 16.00, $422

13. Erica Klein, 16.01, $338

14. Buffy Walchli, 16.03, $253

15. Katelyn Scott, 16.05, $169.

If anything, it’s rodeos like the Home of the Navajo Rodeo that will prove who has what it takes to land at the top of the world. Small rodeos will be crucial to athletes as summer months pick up and every check will count more than ever.