Hali Williams Takes Over Breakaway World Standings Lead Following RODEOHOUSTON Win

On March 24, the Women's Professional Rodeo Association (WPRA) posted a highly anticipated update to the 2026 World Standings. With the top four competitors in each event earning $10,000 - $65,000 in the Shootout alone, RODEOHOUSTON dramatically altered the leaderboards.

Breakaway ropers do not compete for equal money (compared to men's events and barrel racing) at every professional rodeo. Fortunately, they do in Houston — one of the highest-paying rodeos of the entire season.

Williams Takes Over No. 1

Hali Williams | Photo Courtesy of RODEOHOUSTON

Comanche, Texas, cowgirl Hali Williams skyrocketed to the top of the 2026 World Standings with her RODEOHOUSTON win. Banking an impressive $69,375 throughout the tournament-style rodeo, Williams now has a $25,000 lead on the field.

Williams qualified through Super Series IV, then squeaked into Saturday's Championship. She finished fourth in her Semi-Finals and tied for third in the Finals, with no room to spare on the clock.

None of that mattered when it came down to the clean slate Shootout, where Williams put it all on the line as the first of four ropers to compete. Her 2.6-second run held, ultimately claiming the $65,000 win.

This is not the first time Williams has left RODEOHOUSTON as the Champion, having claimed her first title there in 2023. That year was also marked by Williams' first trip to the National Finals Breakaway Roping (NFBR), where she finished as the Reserve World Champion.

Williams' recent win in Houston positioned her well to pursue a fourth qualification, and perhaps a gold buckle. Heading into the final half of the season, leading the World Standings with $72,678.12, Williams could be on the path to her first World Championship.

George Continues Hot Streak

Rylee George | Fernando Sam-Sin

Rylee George capped off her 2025 season in style, winning the NFBR Average and setting a new average record. She placed in six of 10 rounds and was the only breakaway roper to rope all 10 calves of the 2025 NFBR.

George has ridden that momentum into 2026, and a third-place finish in the Shootout at RODEOHOUSTON put her in the No. 2 spot in the World Standings. With $47,062.30 in season earnings, George is headed into the spring run in an ideal position to chase her third NFBR qualification.

Reigning World Champion Pursues Second Gold Buckle

Taylor Munsell | Nathan Meyer Photography

Taylor Munsell may have had to fight her way into the Shootout with an additional step, but she made the opportunity count. The Oklahoma cowgirl knew she needed a win in the Wild Card to advance to Saturday's Championship Round, after being bumped out of her Semi-Finals.

Munsell did exactly that, winning Wild Card 2, finishing second in the Finals, and earning a seat in the Shootout. As not only the reigning World Champion, but also the reigning RODEOHOUSTON Champion, Munsell knew what she needed to do to be fast inside NRG Stadium. She ultimately finished second, banking $30,000 on the run.

With $45,567.76 in season earnings so far this year, the massive check gave Munsell a huge boost as she pursues her second gold buckle.