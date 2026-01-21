Sydney Graham Shines In NWSS Bracket 5 With Main Mount Back From EHV-1

The National Western Stock Show is officially underway in Denver, Colorado marking the biggest rodeo event of the year so far. Rodeo athletes from across the country have fought to earn a spot here and now that it is more than halfway through, the semi-finals are nearly set.

With the NWSS being tournament style, there are eight brackets, and ten contestants in each event. Athletes then compete in two rounds and the top three on the average in each bracket advance to the semi-finals. Set five ended last night (Tuesday) and the cowboys and cowgirls left are ready to battle it out to the end.

Men’s Rough Stock Events

Bareback Riding: After a strong performance Tuesday night, Jacob Lees earned himself 85-points on Cervi Championship Rodeo’s Freshman. With one NFR qualification (2024) under his belt, he’s coming in hot this year to earn his next one. Although he didn’t qualify for the semi-finals, he still is holding strong at No. 2 in round one.

Qualifiers: 1. Mason Stuller, 158.5 points on two head; 2. Wyatt Wameke, 150; 3. Stetson Bierman, 147.

Saddle Bronc: Set five for saddle bronc riders didn’t bring A-game performances but nonetheless some athletes were able to stick it out and advance on.

Qualifiers: 1. Josue Molina, 155 points on two head; 2. Leon Fountain, 77 points on one head; Jesse Kruse, 75.5.

Bull Riding: Koby Jacobson went home with 79.5-points on Barf Bag from The Cervi Brothers’ in his first performance of the night. The second round win went to Brody Hasenack with 85.5-points on Cervi Championship Rodeo’s High Voltage.

Qualifiers: 1. Koby Jacobson, 162.5 points on two head; 2. Brody Hasenack, 156.5; 3. Kyle Cheney, 78.

Men’s Timed Events

Steer Wrestling: Tory Johnson came into the arena on fire last night, he pulled in his steer in just 3.6-seconds marking him as the leader of round one as that was the fastest time of the rodeo so far.

Johnson should take home a sizable check in the round, but won’t get to run another one at this year’s NWSS. However, unsurprisingly, one of the greatest to ever do the event, Tyler Waguespack, will be moving on as he looks to get the ball rolling for his 12th NFR qualification.

Qualifiers: 1. Tyler Waguespack, 7.5 seconds on two head; 2. Landon Beardsworth, 8.4; 3. Ryan Shuckburgh, 12.4.

Team Roping: Things have been all over the place with the leaderboard in the team roping as staying clean in this little arena is a daunting task, and only one team was able to do so in set five, Tanner Tomlinson and Coleby Payne.

In the second round Tanner Tomlinson and Coleby Payne beat them out by nearly a full second though as they knew they would have to be fast in order to overcome the barrier seen in their first run, securing a time of 4.2-seconds , marking them as the fastest pair Denver has seen thus far.

Qualifiers: 1. Brye Crites, 10.7 seconds on two head; 2. Tanner Tomlinson/Coleby Payne, 14.0; 3. Jet Toberer, 4.3 seconds on one head.

Tie-down Roping: Colton Suther got his round one win with 8.0-seconds in Denver. Jett Barrett beat him out in round two with a run of 7.5-seconds. Suther now leads in the average with Barrett not far behind him in the second place spot.

Qualifiers: 1. Jett Barrett, 17.0 seconds on two head; 2. Myles Kenzy, 17.8; 3. J.D. McCuistion, 19.9.

Barrel Racing Highlights

Sydney Graham is the Cinderella Story of this year’s National Western. Graham’s main mount, Trump, had a terrifying experience with EHV-1, but is now back, healthy, and advancing onto this year’s semi’s.

Qualifiers: 1. Heidi Gunderson, 30.15 seconds on two head; 2. Sydney Graham, 30.16; 3. Hailey Garrison Graham, 30.47.

With just days left to go at the NWSS these athletes will have to fight hard for a win. A title in Denver could be a huge indicator of who will see the Thomas & Mack arena come December.

