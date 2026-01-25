Rookies Shine Bright at the Inaugural Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo Rookie Rally

There are some newcomers on the block as the 2026 Resistol Rookie race gets underway, and those rookies wasted no time showing up to compete at the first-ever Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo (FWSSR) Rookie Rally.

As introductions were made for each competitor before they showcased their talents in front of the crowd at Dickies Arena, a clear theme began to emerge as a handful of these athletes had already earned enough money on their permits where they would have qualified for the 2025 National Finals Rodeo (NFR), but this year they’ve deemed themselves ready to officially chase their gold buckle dreams.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Not only would a win in their event come with a sizable check, as the event paid out a total of $88,000, but it also earned them a spot in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) PRORODEO Tournament, which began Thursday, Jan 23.

​Rookie Rally Results

While he comes from a rodeo royalty family, Daxtyn Field is showing everyone that the name he’s making for himself is built on his own hard work, shaped by years of dedication and the unwavering support of his family.

Not only did Field team up with The Patch from Penthouse Pro Rodeo for 86.5 points, but it was also a special win for the stock contracting firm, which has made a name for itself in the Bullfighters Only (BFO) as the owner of Hugh, the World Champion fighting bull. Now, their name is becoming prominent in the PRCA, as their string of bucking horses proves they are built for greatness.

The first timed event of the day featured an impressive run by Colin Fox of Manvel, Texas, as the steer wrestler posted a four-second run on the leaderboard. While this might have been a new experience for the rookie contestant, he is no stranger to success, having been a Texas High School Rodeo Association state champion and a competitor at the Lazy E Arena for the Jr. Ironman.

Jet Toberer and Cody Egusquiza had a clean 4.8-second run, but it didn’t come without a fight. As Toberer nodded his head, the duo left the chute only for Egusquiza’s horse to veer left while still in the box. Trusting the process, they quickly got back on track and roped both legs.

Thayne Elshere made sure everyone in the arena left knowing his name and his talent as an all-around rough stock athlete. He won the saddle bronc riding with 87.5 points on Penthouse Pro Rodeo’s Painted Habitat and claimed the all-around title after placing second in the bull riding with 80 points.

Ace Reese and his horse Colonel Peeka Pep (Peeka Pep x Friscos Colonel Tari) made history as they earned the first-ever Rookie Rally Tie-Down Roping Champion title with an 8.7-second run.

Laylan Neatherlin turned in the fastest run of the night in the barrel racing, stopping the clock at 16.65 seconds to earn $4,000.

Every 2026 rookie is ready to make their mark, and these are the ones who did it in Fort Worth.

More Rodeo News