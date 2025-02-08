Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo Finals Round Roster Set For Saturday Showdown
The completion of the two rounds of semi-finals at the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo filled the eight coveted positions for the Saturday Showdown to see who will be crowned champion.
With World Champions, multiple-time National Finals Rodeo qualifiers, and rising stars alike qualified for the final round, the competition will be one for the record books.
Dickies Arena will be roaring with cheers from the crowd and newly crowned champions will be beaming with smiles when the competition concludes.
Team ropers Clay Smith and Coleby Payne have taken full advantage of every opportunity presented to them at Fort Worth this year. The duo is one of just two competitors with a chance to repeat their championships from last year, with Shad Mayfield being the other.
Smith and Payne had to go through the wildcard to advance to the semi-finals but nonetheless, they took advantage. Their 3.8-second run earned the win and the advancement to the finals.
The barrel racers in both sets of semi-finals have put on incredible shows for fans. With some of the most competitive and fastest times seen throughout the entire competition, one thing was very clear. Horses and riders had to be on top of their game to earn the advancement to Saturday night's performance.
Emily Beisel has dominated in her sets starting right at the beginning. Riding Ivory On Fire, aka Liza, Beisel won both rounds of Bracket 4 and then came back to win the semi-finals. To be on top again, Liza and Beisel will definitlely have to put together another stellar run. She will have to best Andrea Busby who has been on fire riding Born on Derby Day among many other very talented teams including the 2024 World Champion, Kassie Mowry.
The bull riding in this section of semi-finals certainly brought fans a great show. T Parker from Winnie, Texas brought the crowd to their feet with a 90-point ride on Sutton Rodeo's bull One Chance. Apparently that chance was a good one and Parker will move on to the finals after the win.
Two other bull riders stayed on top for the full 8-seconds. Familiar names, Roscoe Jarboe and TJ Gray both posted 88-point rides to split second and third in the round and punch their ticket to try for the championship.
Here are all of the qualifiers that will compete at 7:30 pm CT in Dickies Arena to determine the fastest times and highest scores for the Championships.
Bareback Riding
- Weston Timberman
- Bradlee Miller
- Jacek Frost
- Jayco Roper
- Mason Clements
- Cole Franks
- Nick Pelke
- Jacob Lees
Steer Wrestling
- Ty Erickson
- Jesse Brown
- Sam Goings
- Eli Lord
- Don Payne
- Mike McGinn
- Stetson Jorgensen
- Seth Peterson
Team Roping
- Clint Summers/Paul Eaves
- Cody Carter/Blake Bentley
- Andrew Ward/Jake Long
- Dawson Graham/Dillon Graham
- Clay Smith/Coleby Payne
- Brady Tryan/Calgary Smith
- Cyle Denison/Lane Mitchell
- Tanner Tomlinson/Travis Graves
Saddle Bronc Riding
- Cash Wilson
- Zac Dallas
- Zeke Thurston
- Dawson Hay
- Jake Finlay
- Gus Galillard
- Kade Bruno
- Statler Wright
Tie-Down Roping
- Kincade Henry
- Tom Crouse
- Riley Webb
- Shad Mayfield
- Michael Otero
- Ty Harris
- Kyle Lucas
- Brushton Minton
Barrel Racing
- Emily Beisel
- Andrea Busby
- Carlee Otero
- Leslie Smalygo
- Shelley Morgan
- Kassie Mowry
- Megan McLeod-Sprague
- Toria Madsen
Bull Riding
- Gavin Mitchell
- Wade Tuni
- T Parker
- Maverick Potter
- Jestyn Woodward
- Roscoe Jarboe
- TJ Gray
- Bryce Jensen
Breakaway Roping
- TiAda Gray
- Kinlei Brennise
- Joey Williams
- Hope Thompson
- Josie Conner
- Taylor Munsell
- Macy Young
- Jenna Dallyn