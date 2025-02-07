Rodeo Daily

Fort Worth Stock Show Semi-Finals 1 Moves World Champions and Qualifiers to Finals

Round 1 of the semi-finals in Fort Worth has concluded and the first half of the field for the 2025 Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo finals has been set.

Don Payne competing at the 2024 NFR
Hillary Maybery for Rodeo On SI

The rodeo athletes of the 2025 Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo are nearing the finish line. One round of the semi-finals concluded on Thursday night and after the second round on Friday night, the field will be set for the final round of the rodeo on Saturday.

There are eight contestants in each event in each round of the semi-finals and the top four from each round will move on to the finals. The competition was electric on Thursday night in Dickie's Arena, as we saw cowboys and cowgirls going all out in the semi-finals.

Bareback Riding

The night started with a big win for two-time NFR qualifier, Jacob Lees. It was a re-match for Lees with All Pink from J Bar J Rodeo and he made the most of his chance to move onto the finals.

Lees remarked, "I had to get some redemption tonight. It felt good. She was bucking hard and I felt like she was winning a little bit, but I stayed with her and it paid off."

1. Jacob Lees / 88.5 / $4,000
2/3. Mason Clements / 87 / $2,500
2/3. Weston Timberman / 87 / $2,500
4. Bradlee Miller / 86.5 / $1,000

Steer Wrestling

Co-champions Don Payne and Mike McGinn were both elated to be moving on to the finals in Fort Worth, with matching 3.6-second runs. McGinn credited Tanner Milan's great horse, Eds Famous Bar, "Eddie," in helping him find success in Fort Worth for the first time in his career.

1/2. Don Payne / 3.6 / $3,500
1/2. Mike McGinn / 3.6 / $3,500
3. Stetson Jorgenson / 3.7 / $2,000
4. Ty Erickson / 4.3 / $1,000

Breakaway Roping

Speaking of ties, it was a three-way split at the top in the breakaway roping. Joey Williams, Kinlie Brennise, and Tiada Gray shared the round win. Brennise qualified through the Wild Card Round on Wednesday night and continues to capitalize on her Fort Worth experience.

1/2/3. Joey Williams / 2.3 / $3,000
1/2/3. Kinlie Brennise / 2.3 / $3,000
1/2/3. Tiada Gray / 2.3 / $3,000
4. Hope Thompson / 2.5 / $1,000

Saddle Bronc Riding

Zeke Thurston has become a legend in the saddle bronc riding, with 10 National Finals Rodeo qualifications, four World Champions, and three NFR Average titles. He showed everyone why in Thursday's round, aboard Atomic Blonde of Sankey Pro Rodeo.

Thurston remarked, "She's a super nice horse, primarily in the bareback riding. I'm glad we got to see her tonight, because that was a lot of fun!"

1. Zeke Thurston / 88 / $4,000
2. Kade Bruno / 87 / $3,000
3. Statler Wright / 86 / $2,000
4. Cash Wilson / 84 / $1,000

Tie Down Roping

Shad Mayfield competed in Bracket 1, roughly 10 days ago. He tied the arena record with a 7.2-second run to win the first round and tied for second in Round 2. Mayfield kept that momentum going in the semi-finals, winning the round yet again. The 2024 FWSSR champion is chasing another title and is on track to do it.

1. Shad Mayfield / 8.4 / $4,000
2. Brushton Minton / 8.8 / $3,000
3. Ty Harris / 9.6 / $2,000
4. Michael Otero / 9.7 / $1,000

Team Roping

There are so many new pairings in the team roping for the 2025 season and they all seem to be working out extraordinarily. One of those new teams took the win tonight. Header Cyle Denison credited his partner, Lane Mitchell, and his great horse for the win tonight, "She's an amazing horse and I'm just lucky to ride her."

1. Cyle Denison & Lane Mitchell / 4.6 / $4,000
2. Tanner Tomlinson & Travis Graves / 5.7 / $3,000
3. Clint Summers & Paul Eaves / 5.9 / $2,000
4. Cody Carter & Blake Bentley / 6.2 / $1,000

Barrel Racing

Looking at the draw sheet for tonight's round, it was clear that this would be an incredibly tough round in Fort Worth. Reining NFR Average Champion, Andrea Busby, rode Born On Derby Day to a lightning fast 16.2-second run to take the win. Just one-tenth of a second behind her was Carlee Otero. Toria Madsen continues to make the most of the last-minute call inviting her to Fort Worth and is now moving on to the finals.

1. Andrea Busby / 16.2 / $4,000
2. Carlee Otero / 16.21 / $3,000
3. Toria Madsen / 16.28 / $2,000
4. Leslie Smalygo / 16.41 / $1,000

Bull Riding

Another incredible story of the 2025 FWSSR, Bryce Jensen was a very late addition to the Wild Card Round. When Trey Benton III had to bow out due to injury, Jensen got the call. Not only did the 19-year-old claim the win in the Wild Card, but he also earned the win tonight in the semi-finals. The young cowboy is now moving on to the finals.

1. Bryce Jensen / 86.5 / $4,000
2. Maverick Potter / 86 / $3,000
3. Jestyn Woodward / 80.5 / $2,000

Thank you to the Cowboy Channel for televising the FWSSR, where I was able to source these great quotes from the athletes in their post-run interviews.

Teal Stoll is a lifelong Wyomingite from a working ranch family of several generations. Both sides of her family have deep roots in rodeo, as contestants and stock contractors. Teal grew up horseback and actively competes in rodeos and barrel races. She has degrees in both business and accounting, which she uses operating her own bookkeeping service. Teal enjoys spending time with her horses, training colts, and maintaining her string of athletes. When she isn’t at the barn, she can be found reading, doing yoga, or on her paddle board at the lake. Teal lives with her fiancee and a plethora of animals, because she can’t say no to a displaced critter with a sad story. When she isn’t on the road running barrels, she spends her time helping with day to day operations on the family ranch.

