Timed Event Standouts At Calgary Stampede Now Surging In World Standings
The Stampede doesn't offer team roping for the men's timed events, but there is steer wrestling and tie-down roping. Now if you made it to the showdown round you were guaranteed at least a $10,000 check no matter what. The winner was taking home $50,000 and reserve was walking away with $20,000.
In the steer wrestling it was the Canadian cowboy Scott Guenthner who took home the biggest cash prize, so it is no surprise that he now sits at number four in the world. The Alberta cowboy has reached the $80k mark on the season now and is poised to make his sixth NFR.
The other two who joined him were Will Lummus and Jace Melvin.
Lummus walked away as the reserve champion and even though he didn't win it. He sits ahead of Guenthner in the world standings at the number three position and will more than likely be heading to his eighth NFR as one of three to have more than 100k on the season.
Melvin is now in a perfect spot to crack into the top 15. If the season were to end today he would be two spots out of this year's finals race, but it does not. There is an astronomical amount of rodeos left and he's just around $2,000 out of the top-15.
Now in the tie-down roping, Shad Mayfield did Shad Mayfield things and blasted a 6.8 second run to dethrone Riley Webb at the number one spot in the world. Douch is holding steady at the number three spot after a third place finish in the finals.
It was Tom Crouse who is the most exciting shakeup from the Calgary Stampede. With his 7.3 second run in the showdown he was propelled to number 13 in the world and is now in the perfect spot for his FIRST NFR qualification.
The race to Las Vegas is not even close to over, but these athletes all made significant jumps ahead of those who weren't able to get to the final round of Calgary.
The Latest Rodeo News
Cody Johnson Confirms COJO Championship Event Will Return To Texas In October
Haiden Thompson Surges To Top Of Rookie Standings After Massive July Earnings
Wacey Schalla Climbs World Standings After Big Win In Calgary
Rising Contender Gavin Soileau Captures Greeley and Casper on Path to First NFR