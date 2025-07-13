All Eyes On Sunday As Calgary Stampede Finalists Gear Up For The Final Push
There are two events that fans could see repeat champions in by the conclusion of the Calgary Stampede finals: the bareback riding and the barrel racing.
In 2024 R.C. Landingham spurred his way into a $50,000 check with a Stampede high of 94 points. This year he fought his way back into the finals in Pool C. He finished third after two fifth place finishes with an additional second place.
Leslie Smalygo just took home the win in Pool C as she was the picture perfect image of consistency beating out both Hailey Kinsel and Kassie Mowry. Last year she took home the showdown round with less than half a tenth over Kinsel.
Another event that an eye should be kept on is the tie-down roping, but not necessarily for the cowboys, but the horse. A third of the finals will all be riding one famous gelding- Peso (owned by Logan Bird).
World champion Shad Mayfield along with the two brothers from San Angelo, Texas (Ty and Joel Harris) will all swing a leg over the faithful gelding. Peso has already wracked up $43,000 this Stampede between Bird, the Harris brothers, and Kyle Lucas. Peso is looking for his second Calgary championship.
The barrel racing has been highlight reel after highlight reel this week. Even though Anita Ellis doesn't hold the arena record anymore, she set it during her pool, and won all three of her rounds. Ellis not only ran sub-17 second runs in all three rounds, but she is the only to run more than one 16.
Ellis might have dominated her pool, but it would be silly to count out anybody that made it into the finals. There are many world champions including Kassie Mowry and Hailey Kinsel. More than likely it is going to be a 16 second run to win the showdown if not another arena record.
History will be made when the first Calgary champion is crowned in the breakaway roping. Shelby Boisjoli-Meged has been on a terror lately, but Bradi Good also took home a pair of round wins in her Pool and shouldn't be counted out.
By the end of the day the arguably greatest outdoor rodeo in North America will come to a close and major jumps in the world standings will happen.
