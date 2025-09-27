Governor’s Cup Round 1: Who Grabbed Big Gains in the World Standings

All eyes are on the Governor's Cup in Sioux Falls, S.D. in the final weekend of the professional rodeo season. For cowboys and cowgirls who have found themselves "on the bubble" in the World Standings, these checks will determine who qualifies for the 2025 National Finals Rodeo (NFR). Round 1 was a major victory for some and a heartbreaker for others.

Bareback Riding

Cole Franks | Nathan Meyer Photography

With an outstanding 87.5-point ride aboard Barnes PRCA Rodeo's Trooper, Cole Franks banked $11,911 for the round win. Although Franks may not have expected the moves his mount threw at him in that eight-second ride, it proved high-scoring and worth the battle.

While the majority of the cowboys who earned a check tonight are safely inside the top five of the World Standings, Jayco Roper is currently No. 13. His $5,956 finish for fourth-place was important in this last weekend.

1. Cole Franks, 87.5 points on Barnes PRCA Rodeo's Trooper, $11,911; 2. Sam Petersen, 85, $8,933; 4. Jayco Roper, 84.75, $5,956; 5. (tie) Bradlee Miller and Jess Pope, 84.5, $1,489 each; 7. (tie) Jacob Lees and Rocker Steiner, 83.50 each; 9. Wacey Schalla, 9. 10. Kade Sonnier, 79.50; 11. Garrett Shadbolt, 77.25; 12. Jacek Frost, 75.75.

Steer Wrestling

Rowdy Parrott | Nathan Meyer Photography

Rowdy Parrott made a lightning-fast run at 3.3 seconds to take the $11,911 win. Things get more interesting with the cowboys who finished in a tie for third and fourth. Cody Devers (No. 19) and Mike McGinn (No. 18) each earned $4,467. They are both less than $2,000 outside of the top 15 and the steer wrestling is one of the tightest races.

1. Rowdy Parrott, 3.3 seconds, $11,911; 2. Will Lummus, 3.4, $8,933; 3. (tie) Cody Devers and Mike McGinn, 3.5, $4,467 each, 5. Dakota Eldridge, 3.8; 6. (tie) Stetson Jorgensen and Justin Shaffer, 3.9 each; 8. Chance Howard, 4.2; 9. Jesse Brown, 4.3; 10. Gavin Soileau, 4.6; 11. Tyler Waguespack, 4.9; 12. Bridger Anderson, NT.

Team Roping

Trey Yates | Nathan Meyer Photography

Things took a turn in the team roping, with only enough penalty-free runs to fill out the four places. Luke Brown (No. 17) and Trey Yates (No. 15) earned a very critical win as they battled to hold onto their bubble positions and NFR qualifications. No. 18 in the heeling, Douglas Rich and No. 14 in the heading, Jake Smith, tied for second. Dawson and Dillon Graham, along with Cyle Denison and Lane Mitchell also earned checks tonight and none of these cowboys were "safe" in the standings.

1. Luke Brown/Trey Yates, 4.2 seconds, $11,911 each; 2. (tie) Dawson Graham/Dillon Graham and Jake Smith/Douglas Rich, 5.1, $7,445 each; 4. Cyle Denison/Lane Mitchell, 5.5, $2,978; 5. Tanner Tomlinson/Coleby Payne, 9.3; 6. Tyler Wade/Wesley Thorp, Tyler Tryan/Denton Dunning, Andrew Ward/Jake Long, Kaleb Driggers/Junior Noguiera, Dustin Egusquiza/Will Woodfin, Clay Smith/Nicky Northcott and Clint Summers/Jade Corkill, NT.

Saddle Bronc Riding

Statler Wright | Nathan Meyer Photography

The youngest of the Wright brothers riding professionally, Statler finished just .25 points ahead of second-place with an 87.25-point ride on Harper & Morgan Rodeo Co's Peacemaker. For the most part, all of the cowboys who earned a check tonight will likely qualify for the NFR.

1. Statler Wright, 87.25 points on Harper & Morgan Rodeo Co's Peacemaker, $11,911; 2. Damian Brennan, 87, $8,933; 3. Zeke Thurston, 86.25, $5,956; 4. Kade Bruno, 86, $2,978; 5. Dawson Hay, 85.50; 6. Ryder Wright, 84.75; 7. (tie) Wyatt Casper and Ben Andersen, 84.50 each; 9. Logan Hay, 83.00; 10. Quinten Taylor, 82.75; 11. Brody Wells, 82.00; 12. Zac Dallas, 79.00.

Tie-Down Roping

Shad Mayfield | Nathan Meyer Photography

Showing off tonight, Shad Mayfield took a dominating lead at 7.8 seconds to earn the win. Battling with second-place finisher Riley Webb, he is chasing Webb, who has the lead in the World Standings. Tom Crouse earned $5,956 for third, helping him hold onto his No. 12 position. Kincade Henry is safely inside the standings.

1. Shad Mayfield, 7.8 seconds, $11,911; 2. Riley Mason Webb, 8.1, $8,933; 3. Tom Crouse, 8.2, $5,956; 4. Kincade Henry, 8.7, $2,978; 5. (tie) Shane Hanchey and Riley Pruitt, 8.8 each; 7. Dylan Hancock, 9.3; 8. John Douch, 10.0; 9. Marcos Costa, 10.5; 10. Tyler Calhoun, 10.8; 11. Marty Yates, 18.6; 12. Cory Solomon, 20.9.

Barrel Racing

Megan McLeod-Sprague | Nathan Meyer Photography

The first cowgirl to run of the night laid down a run of 14.43 seconds to take the win. Megan McLeod-Sprague was back on her great horse, Jag, to take the win. While she and second-place winner Carlee Otero are safely qualified for the NFR, Wenda Johnson (No. 12) took an important check for third. Tayla Moeykens likely moved into the top 10 in the World.

1. Megan McLeod-Sprague, 14.43 seconds, $11,911; 2. Carlee Otero, 14.54, $8,933; 3. Wenda Johnson, 14.68, $5,956; 4. Tayla Moeykens, 14.74, $2,978; 5. Julia Plourde, 14.78; 6. Emily Beisel, 14.83; 7. Tricia Aldridge, 14.85; 8. Halyn Lide, 14.91; 9. Lisa Lockhart, 15.07; 10. Andrea Busby, 15.46; 11. Hailey Kinsel, 19.39; 12. Michelle Alley, 24.49.

Breakaway Roping

Taylor Munsell | Nathan Meyer Photography

Rylee George and Taylor Munsell split the top spot with 2.7-second runs. All five cowgirls who earned a check tonight are inside the top 10 in the World Standings.

1. (tie) Rylee A George and Taylor Munsell, 2.7 seconds, $10,422 each; 3. Beau Peterson, 2.8, $5,956; 4. (tie) Maddy Deerman and Cheyanne McCartney, 2.9, $1,489 each.

Bull Riding

Ky Hamilton | Nathan Meyer Photography

Ky Hamilton rode Muscle Man of Harper and Morgan Rodeo Co to an 88.75-point ride for the win. In his season returning to the arena from injury, Hamilton has been absolutely dominant. Qynn Andersen (No. 12) took a key check for second. Bryce Jensen (No. 14) also earned an important payday for fourth as he looks to hold that top 15 spot.

1. Ky Hamilton, 88.75, $11,911; 2. Qynn Andersen, 88.5, $8,933; 3. Tristen Hutchings, 83.75, $5,956; 4. Bryce Jensen, 76.5, $2,978

Recommended Articles