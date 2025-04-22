From Rodeo Arenas to Young Prospects One Woman Finds Her New Calling
CJ Vondette has had a passion for running barrels since she was a nine year old girl. Whether she was going to barrel races or junior high/high school/college rodeos, barrel racing was her main focus. Their family never had the money to purchase a finished horse, so they would buy young prospects and finish their training.
In 2011 Vondette went ahead and bought her permit to start entering professional rodeos. The following year she won PRCA Mountain States Rookie of the Year. In her time rodeoing professionally she qualified for the circuit finals six times. In 2014 she was the Mountain States Circuit Year End Champion as well as average champion at the finals. Looking back at her professional career one of her favorite wins was Greeley, Colo. where she was the co-champion with Shelley Morgan.
After spending a solid decade at professional rodeos Vondette made the switch up to focus on her younger horses and dive into the futurity world. Her rodeo horses were getting older and the amount of colts she had drew her attention to the futurity side.
Growing up on the western slope of Colorado, it was crucial to Vondette’s success as a trainer to live in Arizona for the winters. Colorado winter is very harsh if you are in the mountains and it would’ve ultimately halted any progress she could make.
As she is newer to the futurity world she is still working on paying her dues. In 2023 she took home a big futurity win at the Valley Girls Barrel Racing Association Futurity on Zsa Zsa.
Zsa Zsa is a 7-year-old mare by Zippy Zevi Dasher out of Whatever’s Magic (Some Dasher). She was bred and raised by Casey and Cody Adams.
"I think she’s really special and she’s got a big future. She has ran a 16.955 on a standard, won rodeo checks at Loveland, Estes Park, Rock Springs, Eagle, Douglas, and Elizabeth. I’m just not ready to throw her completely to the wolves yet," says Vondette.
Her most recent noteworthy accomplishment was a round win at the Dixie Classic Futurity aboard Carrizmatic. This 17-hand gelding is out of Flying Legal (Strawfly Special). His ability has become impossible to ignore and has shown great promise so far.
Moving forward Vondette’s eyeing the big incentive races. Ruby/Pink Buckle and Royal Crown are the most famous of incentives and to have consistent success there is a huge goal and one she is more than capable of.
For years Vondette has been known for her ability to make barrel horses. While she focuses on a different career path currently there will be a day we see her back at circuit finals and RODEO on SI cannot wait to follow her journey.