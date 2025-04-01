Goat Tying Makes a Surprise Debut at WPRA ProRodeo Events in 2025
The Women’s Professional Rodeo Association has made a HUGE announcement for this summer. As a test run to see how the event does a few select rodeos will be hosting goat tying. If this ends up doing well, fans can expect to see goat tying at many professional rodeos next year.
The WPRA announced that they are inviting some of the toughest caliber of women athletes this year to compete. The College National Finals Rodeo qualifiers will all be invited as well as those who didn’t qualify, but were in the top five of their regions.
Instead of having big slacks like the other timed events we see, they will all just be put into the performances. Rodeos across the board are looking to add another level of spectacle to their events and what an opportunity it will be for these collegiate athletes!
The goat tying has continuously been growing the last few years. There has been more opportunities than ever before with great added money. There will not be an equal payout at the ProRodeo level, but goat tiers will be running at half of the money that the rodeo normally pays out which will still be incredible.
If by some chance the performances are not all filled then the committee will go to a list of entries submitted. Contestants must be over 18 and have competed at college rodeos. The WPRA will be handling the entries and guidelines for these competitors.
Goat tying is normally ran on a 100 foot score line, but at varies rodeos where possible, it will be 200 feet. Anybody who has watched goat tying knows that this will be an incredible watch!
While the WPRA has been making strides for women, and will continue to do so in professional rodeo, goat tying is in fact NOT a part of it. Check the date today. April Fools!