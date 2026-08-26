Wacey Schalla Bounces Back From Injury in Race for Fourth NFR Qualification

If you have paid attention to rodeo in the last few years, the name Wacey Schalla will sound familiar. The cowboy came out guns blazing in his first years in professional rodeo, quickly earning back-to-back qualifications to the National Finals Rodeo (NFR) and becoming the youngest athlete to surpass $1 million in lifetime earnings.

Schalla Misses Summer Run

After finishing as the All-Around Cowboy Reserve World Champion, fourth in bareback riding and fifth in bull riding last season, this year has looked a little different for Schalla, as he currently sits at No. 15 in the world standings in bareback and unranked in bull riding. As of now, he’s earned $145,688, but that would likely be a bigger number if not for the hit he took in June.

Schalla ended up missing nearly all of the big summer rodeo run after he broke his left femur in May at the Music City Rodeo in Nashville. The injury needed surgery and sidelined him for months, but he made his return just weeks ago at the Farm-City Pro Rodeo, finally getting back into the saddle.

As the season is closing in on the finish line, Schalla is looking to secure his spot in the top 15 before time runs out. Despite not finding success in Oregon, the cowboy is looking strong after so many months away.

Before getting hurt, Schalla was on a big winning streak, which is likely why he’s still in the top 15 despite not competing all summer long. He started things off strong, winning the all-around at the San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo and the Rio Grande Valley Livestock Show & Rodeo.

No. 15 Bareback Rider Returns

Wacey Schalla | Fernando Sam-Sin

Between his two events, he’s secured six titles in bareback riding this season and one in bull riding. It’s clear which event the cowboy favors, as he is now focusing on one to ride out the rest of the season and enter the Thomas & Mack Arena as a bareback rider.

Schalla was competing in bull riding when he was injured, and as these two events are the most physically demanding in the sport, it’s clear why he would choose just one to end the season with.

At just 20 years old, Schalla has youth on his side to aid in his healing. As the season's end draws closer, he’ll have to hone in on bareback riding if he wants to earn some big checks and move up in the world standings. Garrett Shadbolt at No. 16 is just $2,000 away from surpassing Schalla, making these final few weeks crucial for every cowboy looking to head to Las Vegas.

Fans have been waiting with bated breath for Schalla to return. The youngest millionaire in rodeo may have his work cut out for him before the season ends in October, but it’s clear that Schalla has the grit to battle his way into his fourth NFR qualification.