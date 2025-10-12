Harman and Etherton Earn Back-to-Back Round Wins at Texas Circuit Finals

The end is nearing at the Texas Circuit Finals in Waco. Some of rodeo's best are chasing year end titles and earnings that will kickstart their 2026 season. One round remains and everyone is waiting to see who will earn the championship titles this year.

Bareback Riding

Mark Zaleski / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Bradlee Miller earned his second round win of the week, tying for the top spot with Brayze Schill and Kade Sonnier at 86 points. Miller is headed to his second National Finals Rodeo in less than two months and appears to be setting himself up with great momentum heading into the biggest rodeo of the year.

Steer Wrestling

Shayde Etherton continues to dominate the rodeo, taking back-to-back round wins and staying on top of the average race. With a 3.7-second run, he took the Round 3 win.

Team Roping

J.C. Yeahquo and Ross Ashford tied for the win in Round 2, but they were back in Round 3 to take it for themselves. With a 3.8-second run, they claimed the win. Unfortunately, they are down a steer in the average race.

Saddle Bronc Riding

Gus Gaillard made an 85.5-point ride to earn the Round 3 win. Another cowboy who split the win in Round 2, Gaillard claimed Round 3 for himself and held onto the lead in the average.

Tie-Down Roping

Yfat Yossifor / San Angelo Standard-Times

Marty Yates is headed to his 11th NFR and made the fastest run of the week so far to claim the Round 3 win. His 7.7-second run earned him a second check within three rounds, but a no time in Round 1 has dropped him down in the average race.

Barrel Racing

Gracen Harman absolutely dominated the round, with the fastest time of the week so far. She clocked a 15.36 to take back-to-back round wins. A down barrel in Round 1 has knocked her out of the average race and Harman appears to be chasing the round wins all out.

Breakaway Roping

A recent heartbreak in falling just $1,000 short of the 2025 NFR is fueling Martha Angelone's fire. She took her first round win of the week, but made her third 2.2-second run of the finals. She has placed second in two rounds so far and tied with Kayla Graham for the win in Round 3. Angelone also holds the lead in the average, as the only cowgirl to rope all three calves so far.

Bull Riding

Kristopher Baker earned his first check of the week with a Round 3 win at 85 points. Bryce Jensen came down before the whistle, but still holds the lead in the average as the only cowboy to ride two bulls so far this week.

