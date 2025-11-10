The Hondo Rodeo Fest Announcement Could Change Landscape of Rodeo

At the inaugural event in 2024, fans could tell there was something just a little different about this rodeo production. There was energy in the air, top notch contestants in the arena, and headliner talent waiting in the wings to finish the nights.

The second production from The Hondo crew didn't disappoint. The 2025 Hondo Rodeo Fest version was every bit as good as the inaugural event and then some. The crowds were bigger, the talent a bit better, and the rodeo rocked the house.

From rodeo celebrities like Jess Pope, Will Lummus, Kade Bruno and Lisa Lockhart to headliners Kid Rock, Nickelback and Jason Aldean, there was no shortage of talent taking the stage. Not a single soul disappointed when it was their turn to shine in the arena or on the stage.

One would think it would be hard to top this lineup and production, but The Hondo has bigger plans yet. In 2026, they are expanding to New Orleans and taking up home in the iconic Caesars Superdome. April 10-12 will turn New Orleans, Louisiana, into a cowboy town.

The Hondo Rodeo Fest

Given that these rodeos hold a $1 million purse and they are not approved by any sanctioning body, this is changing the world of rodeo. Where contestants used to have to be a part of an association to have opportunities like this, the Hondo is bringing a whole new level of thought.

According to the official press release, the Hondo Rodeo Fest’s 2026 event at the Superdome is in partnership with the State of Louisiana, Legends Global, Louisiana Stadium and Exhibition District, and the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation, whose industry-leading partnerships help turn public investment into economic impact.

One could say, it’s not their first rodeo, the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation has served as the host committee for four Super Bowls, seven NCAA Men’s and Women’s Final Fours, three NBA All-Star Games, two WrestleMania events and more.

“We’re thrilled to bring the Hondo Rodeo Fest to The Big Easy. The sheer size and scale of the Superdome gives us an incredible opportunity to respond to their continuously growing appetite for rodeo excitement and headlining country music,” said James Trawick, CEO of The Hondo Rodeo Fest. “We are incredibly lucky to have the industry validation and support from Governor Jeff Landry and the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation to best position ourselves for success and produce the best Hondo Rodeo Fest yet.”

“We’re proud to welcome the Hondo Rodeo Fest to Louisiana and the Caesars Superdome,” said Governor Jeff Landry of Louisiana. “This event represents the kind of major entertainment investment that drives tourism, supports local business, and strengthens our state’s growing live events economy. The Hondo Rodeo Fest captures the spirit of the market, and we’re excited to work with James and his team to integrate our New Orleans culture to make this an incredible fan experience.”

Fans should start making plans now to head to New Orleans in April because if it is anything like the production they have had in Phoenix, they are going to up the game of rodeo.

Trawick went on in the press release, “The Hondo team is looking forward to even bigger musical artists and for New Orleans to feel like the 'Super Bowl' of rodeo has come to town.”

More Rodeo On SI