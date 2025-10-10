Hondo Rodeo Fest Announces Superstar Replacement for Cody Johnson

The Hondo Rodeo Fest is excited to announce that pioneering musician, singer, rapper, and songwriter Kid Rock has been added to the lineup for The Hondo Rodeo Fest on Saturday, November 8th with opener Jon Pardi.

Kid Rock joined the line-up this week after Cody Johnson announced on Tuesday that he ruptured an eardrum and had to undergo emergency surgery. The medical emergency prompted Johnson to cancel all of his upcoming concerts, which included his performance at The Hondo Rodeo Fest on Saturday, November 8th.

Johnson has remained in everyone's prayers, and the team at The Hondo Rodeo Fest looks forward to his healthy recovery. With the new addition to the line-up, taken together with the excitement surrounding the entire event, The Hondo Rodeo fest has never been more committed to producing its best event yet.

“Music really is a universal language, no matter who you are or where you come from, music has a way of surpassing any barriers, and through music, we’re able to bring new people to the sport of rodeo,” said Hondo Rodeo Founder and CEO James Trawick. “Kid Rock is an artist who is known by almost every generation, in addition to being one of the biggest artists who supports the sport of rodeo. We could not be more pleased to add Kid Rock to an already incredible artist line-up for this year’s event.”

Hondo Rodeo Fest

Fast-becoming known for its massive attendance by way of a top-notch family-based affordable experience, the inaugural ‘Hondo Rodeo,’ was Arizona’s biggest rodeo event ever. This year it returns to Chase Field, taking place the first weekend of November (7-9th).

There are various levels of tickets; a single ticket guarantees entry into the event to see the full rodeo competition, followed by some of the biggest artists in rock and country music including Nickelback, Kid Rock, Jason Aldean, Riley Green, Jon Pardi and Treaty Oak Revival. The lineup of music is so strong that even the openers at Hondo Rodeo are headliners most anywhere else.

Limited tickets are still available for all three days, each day starting at noon with a street fest that is free to the public. One ticket includes access to the rodeo, concert and fan festival. Folks can also upgrade to floor passes. Important note for country swing and line dancers: a floor pass ticket and/or VIP pass ticket gains access to the swing dancing area down on the floor!

The exclusive 3 date event goes from November 7-9 (Friday, Saturday and Sunday) 2025.

Daily Schedule

12pm: The Stillery Street Fest opens at noon each day and is completely free to the public. This includes western vendors, food and beverages and there is also an outdoor stage.

5pm: Doors open at Chase for the Rodeo competition

6-8:00pm: Rodeo takes place

8:30pm: Concert begins with opening act

9:45pm: Headliner takes the stage

Concert Lineup

Hondo Rodeo Fest

Friday: Nickelback and Treaty Oak Revival

Saturday: Kid Rock and Jon Pardi

Sunday: Jason Aldean and Riley Green

Event Highlights

Each night features a full rodeo competition with the best riders and bulls in the world, followed by a star-studded full-length concert under the lights at Chase Field (home to the Arizona Diamondbacks), 401 East Jefferson Street, Phoenix, AZ.

The Hondo Rodeo Fest offers a rare cultural, multi-generational opportunity to enjoy multi-platinum concert artists in an authentic rodeo setting. It also marks the unique opportunity to witness history in the making, as the rodeo portion competes the top 76 athletes from around the world, crowning the top eight winners for a million dollar purse. This announcement is significant for fans and arts journalists, especially those covering concerts, sports, cowboy culture, family events and human interest stories.

The Hondo Rodeo Fest is proudly sponsored by American Hat Company, Cavender’s, Empire CAT, Gila River, KLME 107.9, Molson Coors, Montana Silversmith, Roxx Vodka, Telemundo, Western Sports Foundation, and Wrangler.

The information in this article was provided via press release from The Hondo Rodeo Fest.

Recommended Articles