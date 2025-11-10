$50,000 Top Hand Crowned After Thrilling Finish at Hondo Rodeo Fest

After three full nights of strong competition from some of the best rodeo athletes in the world, the Hondo Rodeo Fest drew the curtain on the 2025 version. The drama was high under the roof of Chase Field in Phoenix.

With a $1 million payout on the line, these contestants brought their best game to the arena floor. One very deserving athlete would earn the $50,000 bonus for being the Top Hand of the weekend. Whichever athlete won the most money over the course of three days would be awarded an additional bonus.

For the second year in a row, the Arizona crowd got to witness the high-money winning cowboy be none other than - well, a cowgirl. Fan favorite barrel racer and $3.8 million cowgirl Lisa Lockhart added another pile of money to her lifetime earnings.

Lockhart won second in the first round and then couldn't be beaten. She went on to win both round two and three, which cinched the average for her. All in all, Lockhart is going home from Phoenix, Ariz., with $102,000 for just three runs.

Lockhart was emotional about the repeat win, "I'm so proud of Sasha. She was so honest through all three runs. I'm so proud of her effort because she really gave it her all every time. It really is a team effort all the way around."

Rodeo Recap

Bareback Riding

In the bareback riding, the night belonged to Huntsville, Texas, cowboy Bradlee Miller. He marked the only 90-point ride of the weekend, good for a $12,000 payout.

Over the three days of work, the veteran World Champion Jess Pope proved why he is making his sixth trip to the NFR. The Kansas cowboy topped the field for the average win that earned him $20,000. All total Pope is going home with $40,000.

Pope recapped his weekend, "Riding a bareback horse is the biggest adrenaline rush you will ever experience in your life. Getting to ride horses like this and perform in front of crowds like this is amazing. God Bless America and God Bless Rodeo."

Steer Wrestling

The 2024 Hondo Rodeo Co-Champion, Ty Erickson, had the winner's circle on his mind when he backed in the box.

"I knew I had a good lead in the average and I just wanted to go at 'em. All you can do is just keep hustling and keep going," Erickson said after his run.

He hustled right into the $20,000 average payout that this year he will not have to share with another cowboy - it's all Erickson. On the weekend, Erickson earned an incredible $39,500.

The fastest in the round would be the big Minnesota man, JD Struxness, with his 3.39-second run.

Team Roping

Having possibly the best year in team roping history, Kaleb Driggers just keeps winning. The Team Roping Journal reported that Driggers had won $885,000 through October just in 2025.

Driggers paired up with his friend Paul Eaves for the Hondo Rodeo Fest, and changing partners didn't even phase the header. Together, they finished on top of the pack for the average win.

Add in the $41,500 just from the Hondo, and well, history is being made and a million-dollar man is in the making. Knowing that he still has the NFR in front of him, it seems nearly impossible that Driggers won't pass the mark.

Saddle Bronc Riding

Zeke Thurston achieved official "Rockstar" status this weekend, and he didn't stop on the stage with Nickelback. Thurston went to town on his bucking horse, not missing a single stride. Together, he and Andrews Pro Rodeo's 'To The Limit' danced to an 89-point score.

The story of the weekend in the saddle bronc riding, though, was the battle between Sage Newman and Kade Bruno. Both placed in every round and it was a true back and forth right up to the last ride. Newman rode for 89.5 points only to be followed by Bruno who scored 88 which brought them to a tie at the top for the average win.

Tie-Down Roping

No one has dominated the arena like Dylan Hancock coming into the final night. The 21-year-old superstar won the first two rounds in championship fashion. He came back in the final round with a slight bobble to be 8.31 on the final calf. That bobble kept him out of the round money but still allowed him to win second in the average. All total, Hancock won $36,500 this weekend.

Tuf Cooper may not be making his way to Las Vegas this year, but he proved he is still one of the best in the game this weekend. In the final round, he roped and tied his calf in 7.49 seconds, which was just good enough to earn the 2025 championship and the $20,000 check that goes with it.

Breakaway Roping

It came down to the last two ropers to determine who would be the 2025 Hondo Rodeo Fest. While Martha Angelone didn't have the 2025 she expected on the PRCA circuit, she certainly experienced some luck at the Hondo.

At the final split second, her rope fell over the calf's nose and Angelone did just what she needed to do to win the average and earn that $20,000 paycheck. Right behind her Bradi Good earned the reserve championship for the average and $12,500.

Bull Riding

The bull riding ended on a dramatic note with a bull fighter needing help out of the arena on the very last competitor. While everyone hates to see this, the action was incredible in the arena.

In the final round, Hudson Bolton covered "Tulsa Time" from McCoy Rodeo and Kelly and Cami Heath. Bolton's crowd-awing ride proved worthy of 88.5 points and a check worth $12,000.

In the average, Kaiden Loud was the toughest bull rider at the Hondo. With only three bull riders covering all three bulls, it was a battle for the win. Loud totaled 258.5 points to barely edge out Bolton for the win.

Full Results

Bareback Riding

Contestant / Stock / Contractor / Fri. / Sat. / Sun. / Average

Bradlee Miller / JoJo / J-J ProRodeo / 84 / 84.5 / 90 / 258.5

Sam Petersen / Hella Bella / Andrews ProRodeo / 84.5 / 82.5 / 87.5 / 254.5

Jacob Lees / Endless Fries / J-J ProRodeo / 83 / 84 / 86 / 253

Jess Pope / Pay Me Now / J-J ProRodeo / 86 / 87 / 86 / 259

RC Landingham / Dark Side / J-J ProRodeo / 88 / 84 / 85.5 / 257.5

Tilden Hooper / Freckled at Night / J-J ProRodeo / 86 / 85 / 85 / 256

Kade Sonnier / Watch Dog / J-J ProRodeo / 85.5 / 88.5 / 84.5 / 258.5

Garret Shadbolt / Hillbilly / Summit ProRodeo / 86 / 87 / 83.5 / 256.5





AVERAGE

Contestant / Stock / Contractor / Fri. / Sat. / Sun. / Average

Jess Pope / Pay Me Now / J-J ProRodeo / 84 / 87 / 86 / 257

Bradlee Miller / JoJo / J-J ProRodeo / 83 / 84.5 / 90 / 257.5

Kade Sonnier / Watch Dog / J-J ProRodeo / 85.5 / 88.5 / 84.5 / 258.5

Garret Shadbolt / Hillbilly / Summit ProRodeo / 86 / 87 / 83.5 / 256.5

RC Landingham / Dark Side / J-J ProRodeo / 86 / 84 / 85.5 / 255.5

Tilden Hooper / Freckled at Night / J-J ProRodeo / 86 / 85 / 85 / 256

Sam Petersen / Hella Bella / Andrews ProRodeo / 88 / 82.5 / 87.5 / 258

Jacob Lees / Endless Fries / J-J ProRodeo / 84.5 / 84 / 86 / 254.5



Steer Wrestling

Contestant / Fri. / Sat. / Sun. / Average

JD Struxness / 3.6 / NT / 3.39 / 1005.99

Justin Shaffer / 4.88 / 4.47 / 3.93 / 13.28

Will Lummus / NT / 4.2 / 4.13 / 1007.33

Jesse Brown / NT / NT / 4.2 / 2002.2

Ty Erickson / 3.96 / 3.77 / 4.71 / 12.44

Rowdy Parrott / 5.2 / 14.1 / 4.78 / 24.08

Kyle Irwin / 12.7 / 123456789 / 9.3 / 123456811

Tucker Allen / 5.14 / 3.9 / NT / 1008.04





AVERAGE

Contestant / Fri. / Sat. / Sun. / Average

Ty Erickson / 3.96 / 3.77 / 4.71 / 12.44

Justin Shaffer / 4.88 / 4.47 / 3.93 / 13.28

Rowdy Parrott / 5.2 / 14.1 / 4.78 / 24.08

JD Struxness / 3.6 / NT / 3.39 / 1005.99

Will Lummus / NT / 4.2 / 4.13 / 1007.33

Tucker Allen / 5.14 / 3.9 / NT / 1008.04

Jesse Brown / NT / NT / 4.2 / 2002.2

Kyle Irwin / 12.7 / NT / 9.3 /

Team Roping

Team / Fri. / Sat. / Sun. / Average

Dustin Egusquiza & Levi Lord / 8.93 / NT / 3.93 / 1011.86

Erich Rodgers & Cory Petska / NT / 4.18 / 4.33 / 1007.51

Tyler Wade & Wesley Thorp / NT / 4.6 / 4.56 / 1008.16

Kaleb Driggers & Paul Eaves / 4 / 4.58 / 4.71 / 13.29

Clint Summers & Jade Corkill / 4.28 / NT / 13.64 / 1016.92

Tanner Tomlinson & Travis Graves / 4.38 / 9.45 / 14.18 / 28.01

Andrew Ward & Coleby Payne / 5.17 / NT / NT / 2003.17

Derrick Begay & Colter Todd / 15 / 13.96 / NT / 1027.96





AVERAGE

Team / Fri. / Sat. / Sun. / Average

Kaleb Driggers & Paul Eaves / 4 / 4.58 / 4.71 / 13.29

Tanner Tomlinson & Travis Graves / 4.38 / 9.45 / 14.18 / 28.01

Erich Rodgers & Cory Petska / NT / 4.18 / 4.33 / 1007.51

Tyler Wade & Wesley Thorp / NT / 4.6 / 4.56 / 1008.16

Dustin Egusquiza & Levi Lord / 8.93 / NT / 3.93 / 1011.86

Clint Summers & Jade Corkill / 4.28 / NT / 13.64 / 1016.92

Derrick Begay & Colter Todd / 15 / 13.96 / NT / 1027.96

Andrew Ward & Coleby Payne / 5.17 / NT / NT / 2003.17

Saddle Bronc Riding

Contestant / Stock / Contractor / Fri. / Sat. / Sun. / Average

Sage Newman / Blessed Assurance / J-J ProRodeo / 87.5 / 85.5 / 89.5 / 262.5

Zeke Thurston / To The Limit / Andrews ProRodeo / 83.5 / 87 / 89 / 259.5

Kade Bruno / Baby Bugs RFM / J-J ProRodeo / 87.5 / 87 / 88 / 262.5

Zachary Dallas / Wind Me Up / Andrews ProRodeo / 80 / 84.5 / 87.5 / 252

Dawson Hay / Chancey's Fancy Freckles / Andrews ProRodeo / NS / 87.5 / 87.5 / 1174

Lefty Holman / In The Lu / Summit ProRodeo / 85.5 / 83 / 86 / 254.5

Brody Wells / Big John / Summit ProRodeo / 86.5 / 84.5 / 85.5 / 256.5

Brody Cress / Dr Charli / Summit ProRodeo / 86 / 83.5 / 78.5 / 248





AVERAGE

Contestant / Stock / Contractor / Fri. / Sat. / Sun. / Average

Sage Newman / Blessed Assurance / J-J ProRodeo / 87.5 / 85.5 / 89.5 / 262.5

Kade Bruno / Baby Bugs RFM / J-J ProRodeo / 87.5 / 87 / 88 / 262.5

Zeke Thurston / To The Limit / Andrews ProRodeo / 83.5 / 87 / 89 / 259.5

Brody Wells / Big John / Summit ProRodeo / 86.5 / 84.5 / 85.5 / 256.5

Lefty Holman / In The Lu / Summit ProRodeo / 85.5 / 83 / 86 / 254.5

Zachary Dallas / Wind Me Up / Andrews ProRodeo / 80 / 84.5 / 87.5 / 252

Brody Cress / Dr Charli / Summit ProRodeo / 86 / 83.5 / 78.5 / 248

Dawson Hay / Chancey's Fancy Freckles / Andrews ProRodeo / NS / 87.5 / 87.5 / 1174

Tie-Down Roping

Contestant / Fri. / Sat. / Sun. / Average

Kincade Henry / 7.44 / NT / 6.81 / 1013.25

Tuf Cooper / 7.27 / 7.35 / 7.49 / 22.11

Riley Webb / 7.14 / 7.65 / 7.89 / 22.68

Ty Harris / NT / 8.28 / 8.03 / 1015.31

John Douch / 8.63 / 8.12 / 8.24 / 24.99

Dylan Hancock / 6.89 / 7.22 / 8.31 / 22.42

Shad Mayfield / 7.35 / NT / 9.16 / 1015.51

Shane Hanchey / 7.44 / 7.25 / NT / 1013.69





AVERAGE

Contestant / Fri. / Sat. / Sun. / Average

Tuf Cooper / 7.27 / 7.35 / 7.49 / 22.11

Dylan Hancock / 6.89 / 7.22 / 8.31 / 22.42

Riley Webb / 7.14 / 7.65 / 7.89 / 22.68

John Douch / 8.63 / 8.12 / 8.24 / 24.99

Kincade Henry / 7.44 / NT / 6.81 / 1013.25

Shane Hanchey / 7.44 / 7.25 / NT / 1013.69

Ty Harris / NT / 8.28 / 8.03 / 1015.31

Shad Mayfield / 7.35 / NT / 9.16 / 1015.51

Breakaway Roping

Contestant / Fri. / Sat. / Sun. / Average

Taylor Munsell / NT / 2.09 / 1.75 / 1002.84

Shelby Boisjoli-Meged / NT / 1.8 / 1.79 / 1002.59

Josie Conner / NT / 1.68 / 1.8 / 1002.48

Hali Williams / 2.06 / NT / 2.01 / 1003.07

Martha Angelone / 1.93 / 2.3 / 2.3 / 6.53

Bradi Good / 2.48 / 2.25 / 2.54 / 7.27

Kelsie Domer / 2.91 / NT / NT / 2000.91

Cheyanne McCartney / 2.2 / 2.83 / NT / 1004.03





AVERAGE

Contestant / Fri. / Sat. / Sun. / Average

Martha Angelone / 1.93 / 2.3 / 2.3 / 6.53

Bradi Good / 2.48 / 2.25 / 2.54 / 7.27

Josie Conner / NT / 1.68 / 1.8 / 1002.48

Shelby Boisjoli-Meged / NT / 1.8 / 1.79 / 1002.59

Taylor Munsell / NT / 2.09 / 1.75 / 1002.84

Hali Williams / 2.06 / NT / 2.01 / 1003.07

Cheyanne McCartney / 2.2 / 2.83 / NT / 1004.03

Kelsie Domer / 2.91 / NT / NT / 2000.91

Barrel Racing

Contestant / Fri. / Sat. / Sun. / Average

Lisa Lockhart / 13.855 / 13.613 / 13.788 / 41.256

Tayla Moeykens / 13.79 / 13.858 / 13.976 / 41.624

Hayle Gibson-Stilwell / 14.03 / 14.062 / 14.011 / 42.103

Hailey Kinsel / 14.433 / 14.173 / 14.156 / 42.762

Wenda Johnson / 13.95 / 13.92 / 14.166 / 42.036

Emily Beisel / 19.129 / 14.115 / 19.059 / 52.303

Mackenzie Mays / 14.054 / 13.951 / 19.289 / 47.294

Megan McLeod-Sprague / 15.636 / 24.144 / NT / 1038.78





AVERAGE

Contestant / Fri. / Sat. / Sun. / Average

Lisa Lockhart / 13.855 / 13.613 / 13.788 / 41.256

Tayla Moeykens / 13.79 / 13.858 / 13.976 / 41.624

Wenda Johnson / 13.95 / 13.92 / 14.166 / 42.036

Hayle Gibson-Stilwell / 14.03 / 14.062 / 14.011 / 42.103

Hailey Kinsel / 14.433 / 14.173 / 14.156 / 42.762

Mackenzie Mays / 14.054 / 13.951 / 19.289 / 47.294

Emily Beisel / 19.129 / 14.115 / 19.059 / 52.303

Megan McLeod-Sprague / 15.636 / 24.144 / NT / 1038.78

Bull Riding

Contestant / Stock / Contractor / Fri. / Sat. / Sun. / Average

Hudson Bolton / Tulsa Time / McCoy Rodeo & Kelly & Cami Keith / 81.5 / 85.5 / 88.5 / 255.5

John Crimber / Hurt So Good / McCoy Rodeo & Wolfe Cattle Co / NS / NS / 88.5 / 88.5

Jordan Spears / Ridin Salty / McCoy Rodeo & LMNT / NS / NS / 88 / 88

Kaiden Loud / Snuggles / McCoy Rodeo & Jacobson / 86.5 / 85 / 87 / 258.5

TJ Gray / Big Dawg / McCoy Rodeo & TLG Livestock / 86 / 82 / 86.5 / 254.5

Tristen Hutchings / Outlaw / McCoy Rodeo & Big Sky Bulls / 84 / NS / 86 / 170

Ky Hamilton / BuzzBallz / McCoy Rodeo & BuzzBallz / NS / NS / 86 / 86

Clay Guiton / Hay Ring / McCoy Rodeo & Spencer Neil / 85 / NS / 82 / 167

Qynn Andersen / Big Mac / McCoy Rodeo & Phil Dahl / 86 / 82.5 / NS / 168.5

Wacey Schalla / Turning Point / McCoy Rodeo & Kelly & Cami Keith / 82.5 / 84.5 / NS / 167

Thiago Salgado / Wicked Solo / McCoy Rodeo & LS Bulls / 86 / NS / NS / 86

Cooper James / Ugly This / McCoy Rodeo & Gold Bucking Stock / NS / NS / NS / 0



AVERAGE

Contestant / Stock / Contractor / Fri. / Sat. / Sun. / Average

Kaiden Loud / Snuggles / McCoy Rodeo & Jacobson / 86.5 / 85 / 87 / 258.5

Hudson Bolton / Tulsa Time / McCoy Rodeo & Kelly & Cami Keith / 81.5 / 85.5 / 88.5 / 255.5

TJ Gray / Big Dawg / McCoy Rodeo & TLG Livestock / 86 / 82 / 86.5 / 254.5

Tristen Hutchings / Outlaw / McCoy Rodeo & Big Sky Bulls / 84 / NS / 86 / 170

Qynn Andersen / Big Mac / McCoy Rodeo & Phil Dahl / 86 / 82.5 / NS / 168.5

Clay Guiton / Hay Ring / McCoy Rodeo & Spencer Neil / 85 / NS / 82 / 167

Wacey Schalla / Turning Point / McCoy Rodeo & Kelly & Cami Keith / 82.5 / 84.5 / NS / 167

John Crimber / Hurt So Good / McCoy Rodeo & Wolfe Cattle Co / NS / NS / 88.5 / 88.5

Jordan Spears / Ridin Salty / McCoy Rodeo & LMNT / NS / NS / 88 / 88

Ky Hamilton / BuzzBallz / McCoy Rodeo & BuzzBallz / NS / NS / 86 / 86

Thiago Salgado / Wicked Solo / McCoy Rodeo & LS Bulls / 86 / NS / NS / 86

Cooper James / Ugly This / McCoy Rodeo & Gold Bucking Stock / NS / NS / NS / 0

