Cody Johnson Stuns Fans With Devastating News Just As CoJo Roping Gets Underway

One of the brightest country stars in the game is not going to be able to finish out his concerts for the rest of the year. Cody Johnson devastated fans with his announcement just as his CoJo Roping was getting underway.

Johnson was scheduled to perform at another six concerts in 2025 (four in October alone), which included heading to the notorious Hondo Rodeo in Phoenix, Arizona, when November rolled around.

The Hondo Rodeo Fest is one of the biggest country concert events that Arizona has to offer. Johnson was scheduled to be a headliner on night No. 2. There will still be many top artists in Arizona, like Jason Aldean and Treaty Oak Revival, but unfortunately, Cody Johnson will be missed.

Johnson is dealing with issues that make him unable to perform. He took to his social media platforms to make the announcement that he is dealing with a severe infection to both his respiratory system and his sinus. That isn't all. He also burst his eardrum, which makes it nearly impossible to do the job that he loves, especially since he will need surgery to repair it.

Cody Johnson's Upcoming Dates

While his time on the stage for the next two months has come to a close, he will be back. Right now his first date on the books isn't until Valentine's Day in 2026 which gives him over four months to recover.

Johnson's Valentine's Day spectacle in Kentucky isn't the only date that he still has on the books; it isn't even the only concert he is suppose to play in February. He is set to travel to South Carolina a mere two weeks later before travelling to Maryland before taking the stage at the famous RODEOHOUSTON.

While it is truly disheartening for those planning to see one of their favorite artists this year it is important to remember that he is just one man and still a person. Everybody gets sick at one point or another and it won't be long before he is back performing.

Johnson was looking forward to performing at his own CoJo roping both in the arena and on the stage. No doubt fans, contestants and even Johnson himself are feeling just a little disappointed in the situation. As usual, though, the rodeo industry rose to the occasion with hundreds of people sending well-wishes to the country star.

Recovering from surgery is a daunting task no matter what or where it is. Cody Johnson is well known for his ability to perform, but also his love for his fans. There is no doubt that if he could finish his tour he would, but it is no longer in his hands. Now, it is important for him to get better as soon as he can to get back out there doing what he loves for the fans that love him.