Hondo Rodeo Fest: History Made, Industry Changed, and Future Revealed
The production started as a dream, just like every single idea. Unlike every idea, the dream became a reality over the days of November 7 through 9 in Phoenix, Ariz. at Chase Field. Western industry take note - the Hondo Rodeo Fest has arrived and it looks like the future of rodeo has come with it.
People could walk a few blocks from their high rise apartment right into the front doors of Chase Field and enter the world of cowboys. The production was brought to town and to say it was a success is an extreme understatement.
Eight of the elite in their sport were invited to be the superstars over the course of the action. Three nights of rodeo where a total of $1.1 million would be awarded to the cowboys and cowgirls who made their way to Arizona.
The prize money stood out as one of the incredible factors of this event. Each round paid four places - $12,000 for first; $7,500 for second; $3,500 for third; and $1,500 for fourth. The average paid two places - $20,000 for first and $12,500 for second. The icing on the cake was the Maverick Award which would be a $50,000 bonus for the cowboy or cowgirl who won the most money over the course of the three days.
As it turned out, the $50,000 would be split three ways. The team roping pair of Erick Rogers and Paul Eaves gathered up $43,000 in winnings for their performances as did fan favorite barrel racer, Lisa Lockhart. The three incredible athletes were awarded the Maverick and split the prize money.
Here are the full results from Round three and the average. Stay tuned for a recap of total money earned by the athletes. Rodeo on SI is your place to be for the best in western industry news and coverage.
Bareback Riding - Round 3
Contestant / Stock / Contractor / Score / Payout
T1/2. Leighton Berry / Dough Boy / Generations ProRodeo / 87.5 / $9,750
T1/2. RC Landingham / Fallin Angel / Summit ProRodeo / 87.5 / $9,750
T3/4. Weston Timberman / Cow Town / Summit ProRodeo / 86 / $2,500
T3/4. Jacob Lees / Family Traditions / Generations ProRodeo / 86 / $2,500
5. Richie Champion / Blessed Assurance / J Bar J Rodeo / 85.5
6. Cole Reiner / Redbone / Andrews ProRodeo / 85.5
7. Tilden Hooper / River Bug / J Bar J Rodeo / 85
8. Jess Pope / Freckled At Night / J Bar J Rodeo / 84
Bareback Riding Average
Contestant / Tr. / Fri. / Sat. / Avg. / Payout
1. Jacob Lees / 84.5 / 88 / 86 / 258.5 / $20,000
2. Leighton Berry / 84.5 / 86 / 87.5 / 258 / $12,500
3. RC Landingham / 87 / 82.5 / 87.5 / 257
4. Cole Reiner / 87 / 84 / 85.5 / 256.5
5. Tilden Hooper / 85 / 86 / 85 / 256
6. Jess Pope / 85.5 / 84 / 84 / 253.5
7. Richie Champion / 80 / 84.5 / 85.5 / 250
8. Weston Timberman / 82 / 81.5 / 86 / 249.5
Steer Wrestling - Round 3
Contestant / Time
1. Jesse Brown / 3.59 / $12,000
2. Dakota Eldridge / 4.22 / $7,500
3. Dalton Massey / 4.95 / $3,500
4. JD Struxness / 5.05 / $3,500
5. Tyler Pearson / 5.22
6. Ty Erickson / 5.43
7. Jacob Edler / 11.28
8. Stetson Jorgensen / NT
Steer Wrestling Average
Contestant / Tr. / Fri. / Sat. / Avg. / Payout
1. Dakota Eldridge / 4.49 / 4.51 / 4.22 / 13.22 / $20,000
2. Tyler Pearson / 4.4 / 4.61 / 5.22 / 14.23 / $12,500
3. Ty Erickson / 4.26 / 5.08 / 5.43 / 14.77
4. Jesse Brown / 5.91 / 5.51 / 3.59 / 15.01
5. Dalton Massey / 5.97 / 4.52 / 4.95 / 15.44
6. JD Struxness / 15.1 / 3.97 / 5.05 / 24.12
7. Stetson Jorgensen / 3.98 / 4.75 / NT / NA
8. Jacob Edler / NT / NT / 11.28 / NA
Team Roping - Round 3
Header / Heeler / Time / Payout
1. Erich Rogers / Paul Eaves / 5.44 / $12,000
2. Derrick Begay / Colter Todd / 13.7 / $7,500
3. Coleman Proctor / Logan Medlin / 14.25 / $3,500
4. Andrew Ward / Buddy Hawkins / 14.91 / $1,500
5. Dustin Egusquiza / Levi Lord / NT
6. Clint Summers / Jake Long / NT
7. Tyler Wade / Wesley Thorp / NT
8. Kaleb Driggers / Junior Nogueira / NT
Team Roping Average
Header / Heeler / Tr. / Fri. / Sat. / Avg. / Payout
1. Erich Rogers / Paul Eaves / 4.53 / 4.86 / 5.44 / 14.83 / $20,000
2. Andrew Ward / Buddy Hawkins / 4.78 / 4.64 / 14.91 / 24.33 / $12,500
3. Coleman Proctor / Logan Medlin / 9.27 / 4.69 / 14.25 / 28.21
4. Kaleb Driggers / Junior Nogueira / 4.12 / 9.5 / NT / NA
5. Derrick Begay / Colter Todd / NT / 13.97 / 13.7 / NA
6. Tyler Wade / Wesley Thorp / NT / 4.91 / NT / NA
7. Clint Summers / Jake Long / NT / NT / NT / NA
8. Dustin Egusquiza / Levi Lord / NT / NT / NT / NA
Saddle Bronc Riding - Round 3
Contestant / Stock / Contractor / Score / Payout
1. Dawson Hay / Owl Feathers / Summit ProRodeo / 87 / $12,000
2. Zeke Thurston / Painted Commotion / J Bar J Rodeo / 86.5 / $7,500
3. Sage Newman / Jack Be Nimble / Andews ProRodeo / 86 / $3,500
4. Kade Bruno / Stiletto Nights / Andews ProRodeo / 85.5 / $1,500
5. Ryder Wright / E.T. / J Bar J Rodeo / 84.5
6. Wyatt Casper / In The Lu / J Bar J Rodeo / 84
7. Brody Cress / Wondering Witch / Summit ProRodeo / 83.5
8. Lefty Holman / Gypsey Rose / Andews ProRodeo / NS
Saddle Bronc Riding Average
Contestant / Tr. / Fri. / Sat. / Avg. / Payout
1/2. Ryder Wright / 88.5 / 85.5 / 84.5 / 258.5 / $16,250
1/2. Zeke Thurston / 87.5 / 84.5 / 86.5 / 258.5 / $16,250
3. Sage Newman / 85.5 / 86 / 86 / 257.5
4. Brody Cress / 85 / 88 / 83.5 / 256.5
5. Wyatt Casper / 84.5 / 84 / 84 / 252.5
6. Kade Bruno / 82.5 / 84 / 85.5 / 252
7. Dawson Hay / NS / 89 / 87 / NA
8. Lefty Holman / 85 / 87 / NS / NA
Tie Down Roping - Round 3
Contestant / Time / Payout
1. Shad Mayfield / 6.83 / $12,000
2. John Douch / 7.03 / $7,500
3. Shane Hanchey / 7.25 / $3,500
4. Ty Harris / 7.41 / $1,500
5. Marty Yates / 7.45
6. Haven Meged / 7.76
7. Tuf Cooper / 10.53
8. Riley Webb / 14.87
Tie Down Roping Average
Contestant / Tr. / Fri. / Sat. / Avg. / Payout
1. Shane Hanchey / 8.7 / 7.97 / 7.25 / 23.92 / $20,000
2. Ty Harris / 9.64 / 7.1 / 7.41 / 24.15 / $12,500
3. John Douch / 8.46 / 9.12 / 7.03 / 24.61
4. Shad Mayfield / 9.27 / 12.09 / 6.83 / 28.19
5. Marty Yates / NT / 8.32 / 7.45 / NA
6. Riley Webb / NT / 6.96 / 14.87 / NA
7. Haven Meged / 17.48 / NT / 7.76 / NA
8. Tuf Cooper / NT / NT / 10.53 / NA
Breakaway Roping - Round 3
Contestant / Time / Payout
1. Martha Angelone / 1.95 / $12,000
2. Jackie Crawford / 1.99 / $7,500
3. Taylor Munsell / 2.00 / $3,500
4. Shelby Meged / 11.89 / $1,500
5. Jordon Jo Hollabaugh / 9999
6. Sarah Angelone / 9999
7. Danielle Lowman / 9999
8. Josie Conner / 9999
Breakaway Roping Average
Contestant / Tr. / Fri. / Sat. / Avg. / Payout
1. Martha Angelone / 12 / 2.05 / 1.95 / 16 / $20,000
2. Taylor Munsell / 2.08 / 12.28 / 2 / 16.36 / $12,500
3. Jackie Crawford / 2.61 / 12.2 / 1.99 / 16.8
4. Shelby Meged / 4.12 / 2.3 / 11.89 / 18.31
5. Jordon Jo Hollabaugh / NT / 2.6 / NT / NA
6. Josie Conner / 2.05 / 2.24 / NT / NA
7. Danielle Lowman / 2.73 / 1.84 / NT / NA
8. Sarah Angelone / 2.18 / 2.39 / NT / NA
Barrel Racing - Round 3
Contestant / Time / Payout
1. Jordon Briggs / 13.843 / $12,000
2. Lisa Lockhart / 13.945 / $7,500
3. Sherry Cervi / 14.054 / $3,500
4. Hailey Kinsel / 14.245 / $1,500
5. Shelley Morgan / 14.282
6. Stevi Hillman / 14.426
7. Leslie Smalygo / 19.373
8. Emily Beisel / 19.459
Barrel Racing Average
Contestant / Tr. / Fri. / Sat. / Avg. / Payout
1. Lisa Lockhart / 13.958 / 13.98 / 13.945 / 41.883 / $20,000
2. Hailey Kinsel / 14.09 / 14.24 / 14.245 / 42.575 / $12,500
3. Shelley Morgan / 14.101 / 14.234 / 14.282 / 42.617
4. Stevi Hillman / 14.222 / 14.029 / 14.426 / 42.677
5. Sherry Cervi / 14.501 / 14.165 / 14.054 / 42.72
6. Jordon Briggs / 15.087 / 13.882 / 13.843 / 42.812
7. Emily Beisel / 13.991 / 13.97 / 19.459 / 47.42
8. Leslie Smalygo / 14.115 / 14.3 / 19.373 / 47.788
Bull Riding - Round 3
Contestant / Stock / Contractor / Score / Payout
1. John Crimber / Rittenhouse / McCoy Rodeo Phil Dahl / 90.5 / $12,250
2. Sage Kimzey / Thriller / McCoy Rodeo Jacobson / 87 / $7,350
3. Wacey Schalla / Buzzballz / McCoy Rodeo BuzzBallz / 86.5 / $4,900
4. Hayes Weight / Ridin Salty / McCoy Rodeo LMNT / NS
5. Dalton Kasel / Red Mesquito / McCoy Rodeo Muegge / NS
6. TJ Gray / Tulsa Time / McCoy Rodeo Kelly Heath / NS
7. Jordan Spears / Blue Duck / McCoy Rodeo Jacobson / NS
8. Tristen Hutchings / Uncle Jim / McCoy Rodeo Ray Waddell / NS
9. Cassio Dias / Snuggles / McCoy Rodeo Jacobson / NS
10. Jess Lockwood / Chili Mango / McCoy Rodeo BuzzBallz / NS
11. Kaiden Loud / Goin Solo / McCoy Rodeo Vanzanten Lowell / NS
12. Cooper James / Outlaw / McCoy Rodeo Big Sky Bulls / NS
*These payouts are estimates based on industry standard payouts and are not official.
Bull Riding Average
Average results were unavailable at time of publishing. We will update when we get these.