Hondo Rodeo Fest Hits New Orleans This Weekend With Stacked Lineup

The much-anticipated New Orleans version of The Hondo Rodeo Fest is about to take place. Starting Friday, April 10, the Caesars Superdome will be full of cowboys, cowgirls, bucking horses, and rodeo stock to the delight of fans.

The Hondo is an experience, not just a rodeo. Sure there are horses and bulls and cowboys galore but, fans get a full day of entertainment for the price of a ticket.

From a street fest and mutton busting to professional rodeo athletes and headliners, The Hondo provides. One of the biggest draws for fans is the fact that some of the very best rodeo athletes in the world make their way to the venue to put on three nights worth of incredible action.

Each event plays host to just eight contestants (except the bull riding) that compete three nights in a row. It is important to note that this is not a Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association-sanctioned event. The Hondo is a standalone competition where competitors are literally just out to win as much money as they can in three nights.

Here is a look at who you will see competing on the arena floor in each event.

Bareback Riding

Jacob Lees | Nathan Meyer for Rodeo On SI

Rider - PRCA World Standings Ranking

Jacob Lees - 4

Jess Pope - 5 - 2025 Hondo Champion

Cole Reiner - 9

Sam Petersen - 17

Bradlee Miller - 1

Kade Sonnier - 15

Leighton Berry - 13

RC Landingham - 6

Within this group, you are going to get to witness five of the top 10-ranked riders in the world. Bradlee Miller is fresh off his championship at Rodeo Austin and a second-place finish at RodeoHouston.

Within the group there are 27 National Finals Rodeo qualifications but just one World Title and that stands alone with Jess Pope.

Steer Wrestling

Tucker Allen | Nathan Meyer Photography

Cowboy - PRCA World Standings Ranking

Dakota Eldridge - 20

Ty Erickson - 9 - 2025 Hondo Champion

Tucker Allen - 48

Justin Shaffer - 13

Rowdy Parrott - 7

Tyler Waguespack - 2

Jesse Brown - 11

Kyle Irwin - 34

This is quite a group of talented men here. Together, they have qualified for the NFR 55 times and have earned seven World Titles. Of course, the incredible Tyler Waguespack accounts for 11 qualifications and five of those titles, but nonetheless this group is full of capable champions.

The steer wrestling should be fast and furious.

Team Roping Headers

Kaleb Driggers | Nathan Meyers Photography

Cowboy - PRCA World Standings Ranking

Erich Rogers - unranked

Kaleb Driggers - 2

Andrew Ward - 33

Cyle Denison - 45

Dustin Egusquiza - 4

Kolton Schmidt - 49

Tyler Wade - unranked

Clint Summers - 43

It’s a big number. 58. That’s right, there are 58 NFR qualifications among these men. Add to that six World Titles, and you have quite a group.

Don’t let those PRCA rankings fool you, these are some of the best of the best in the world, and they will, without question, put on a show all three nights. The Hondo could be the catalyst that puts their summer run into high gear in terms of winning.

Team Roping Heelers

Paul Eaves | Fernando Sam-Sin

Cory Petska - unranked

Junior Nogueira - 2

Jake Long - 29

Lane Mitchell - 40

Paul Eaves - unranked

Jonathan Torres - 22

Wesley Thorp - unranked

Jade Corkhill - 34

Now remember the headers had 58 qualifications to the NFR. The heelers just shook their heads and said, “Stand back.” This group comes to The Hondo with a massive 82, count them, 82 NFR qualifications to their names. Within those there are 12 World Championship titles.

Keeping with the numbers theme here, these heelers have run 820 steers in the Thomas and Mack for the “big” money. Nerves certainly won’t come into play when these guys take center stage, this is like childs play to them.

While some of the biggest names remain unranked so far this season, you can bet this team roping will be a battle.

Saddle Bronc Riding

Zeke Thurston | Fernando Sam-Sin

Contestant - PRCA World Standings Ranking

Wyatt Casper - 4

Zeke Thurston - 14

Kade Bruno - 3

Sage Newman - 9

Statler Wright - 16

Lefty Holman - 17

Damian Brennan - 5

Zac Dallas - 23

Knowing the horses that will be bucking, this might turn into one of the best saddle bronc riding competitions you will get to witness in 2026. With Statler Wright hungry to add some money to his pile to help with the summer run, you can bet he will be gunning for first every time the chute gate opens.

This group has 37 NFR qualifications and 5 World Titles to their credit. There will not be a shortage of talent or bucking stock in this event.

Tie-Down Roping

Nathan Meyer Photography

Contestant - PRCA World Standings Ranking

Shane Hanchey - 3

Tuf Cooper - 48 - 2025 Hondo Champion

Riley Webb - 1

Ty Harris - 11

Kincade Henry - 2

Joel Harris - 17

Dylan Hancock - 7

John Douch - 8

This is a bit of a who’s who in the world of tie-down roping. This group does not hold as many titles as the team roping headers, but let me assure you, this will be a knife fight to the very last calf.

Two ropers have 16 NFR qualifications each - Shane Hanchey and Tuf Cooper. They make up 32 of the 55 total trips to the NFR. There are eight gold buckles here.

Notably, fans will get to watch Riley Webb and Kincade Henry go head-to-head once again, and with the tear that these two have been on recently, this should make for good watching.

Breakaway Roping

Taylor Munsell | Nathan Meyer Photography

Contestant - WPRA World Standings Ranking

Martha Angelone - 10

Taylor Munsell - 4

Josie Conner - 8

Jackie Crawford - 41

Rylee George - 3

Bradi Good - 26

Hali Williams - 1

Cheyanne McCartney - 29

The ladies are headed into New Orleans to see just exactly who is the fast-slinging cowgirl in town. The 2025 WPRA World Champion, Taylor Munsell, will get to face off against the 2025 Hondo Champion, Martha Angelone.

Hali Williams is hot off her major win at RodeoHouston with a ton of confidence backing in the box. You know she will be going for first every night with the hopes of finding that $20,000 bonus at the end.

Barrel Racing

Lisa Lockhart | Nathan Meyer Photography

Contestant - WPRA World Standings Ranking

Lisa Lockhart - 17 - 2025 Hondo Champion

Wenda Johnson - unranked

Hailey Kinsel - 3

Brittany Tonozzi - 29

Emily Beisel - 4

Makenzie Mayes - 22

Carlee Otero - 8

Tricia Aldridge - 11

These ladies bring a wide variety of different styles and horse combinations, but one thing rings true with every one of them - they are winners.

In this talented field, you will find 65 trips to the NFR, not quite enough to overtake the incredible group of heelers, but impressive nevertheless.

Making 650 runs down the alleyway at the Thomas and Mack surely sets the group up to be ready to show off in the Caesars Superdome. Match that with the fact that seven gold buckles have been won here, and the ladies are sure to put on a show.

Coming back, as we knew she would, is South Dakota cowgirl Lisa Lockhart who not only won the Hondo in 2025 but she also earned the “Maverick Award” worth $50,000. You can bet she’s got that on her mind as her rig rolls into New Orleans for the weekend.

Bull Riding

Luke Mackey | Nathan Meyer Photography

Contestant - PRCA World Standings Ranking

Boudreaux Campbell - 14

Dustin Boquet -28

Trey Kimzey - 25

Tristen Hutchings - 2

Lane Vaughan - 9

Cooper James - 5

Luke Mackey - 6

Braxton Whitesell - 7

Tristan Mize - 29

JR Stratford - unranked

Hayes Weight - unranked

Hayden Welsh - 4

The bull riding is the only event that takes 12 contestants and here is a list of where every one is capable of making the buzzer.

There are 24 NFR qualification here and surprisingly this is the only event that does not feature any world champions. That could make this even better as you know these cowboys are on a mission, and while this money may not count for the World Standings, you can bet it would go a long ways on the road to get there.

Pay close attention to Hayden Welsh from Gillette, Wyoming. The 20-year-old can cover some rank bulls and he has been known to shine when the heat is on.