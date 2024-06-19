Honoring Levi Wright: A Sea of Red Floods the Utah Dinosaur Round Up
Friday, June 14th, the color red deluged the Dinosaur Roundup Rodeo in Vernal, Utah by everyone from contestants, volunteers, and even fans all to honor the life of Levi Wright and to show the Wright family the support the community has for them during this difficult time.
The Wright's, normally in the news for the renowned rodeo family's winning nature in the arena, have been in the headlines for a much more tragic story. After a terrible accident, Levi Wright gained his angel wings.
Losing a child is a fear every parent has, and no parent should have to endure. The wonderful tribute the Dinosaur Roundup Rodeo did for Levi will always be a monumental moment in rodeo history that represent the true integrity within the rodeo world and shows that not only are these cowboys and cowgirls competitors, but family.
From the hospitality table clothes, to contestant shirts, banners, ballons, and everything you can think of, Vernal showed up for the Friday performance ready to show their support. The simplest of notations really can make a difference in these trying times for families.
The community is continuing to pray for the Wright Family. Organizations got together and produced auctions to benefit the family, set up the Levi Wright Foundation, to which you can send donations, and are even putting on memorial jackpots for Levi.
The loss of Levi will always have a huge impact on the western industry. The community continues to stick together and be "T-Rex Strong" during the mourning of one of our own.
Donations to the Levi Wright Foundation can be sent to:
PO Box 629
Beaver UT 84713