Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Wild Card Saturday Wraps Up Advancing Contestants
RODEOHOUSTON just finished up their second wild card round. These cowboys and cowgirls have been trying their hearts out to make it into the finals and one athlete in each event did just that.
Back to back RODEOHOUSTON champion Leighton Berry will not be moving onto the finals in pursuit of a three peat. Many were looking forward to seeing if this incredible athlete could win this prestigious rodeo three years in a row, but Sam Petersen with an 89 point ride took home the win in the bareback riding.
Dalton Massey and Stetson Jorgenson battled in the wild card. Both steer wrestlers had a 4.1 time, but it was Massey that would head to the finals. They were both tied in multiple tie breakers and it came down to a comparison of their times throughout the week. Massey's slowest was a 5.1 while Jorgenson's was 5.2 therefore it will be Massey in the finals.
Coy Rahlmann and Cole Curry were the team roping champions. Both the header and heeler have an NFR qualification and are looking to take some stress off the 2025 race as both sit considerably out of the top 15 right now.
Canadian Ben Andersen made it out of the wild card in the saddle bronc riding. This means that the current number one saddle bronc rider in the world, Kade Bruno, will not be in the finals. Bruno was also in this second wild card set but after a strong ride it would be Andersen who would prevail.
Many committees are continuing to step up for the barrel racers and their equine teammates. The ground has been getting worked on and the decisions was made to drag after just three runners. Subsequently, one of the top five times of the entire rodeo was ran to win wild card two. Michele Alley was a 14.43 to take the round and move onto the finals.
Two-time Canadian Champion Kendal Pierson had a smoking 2.5 second run in the breakaway roping. She now will have the chance to add Rodeo Houston champion to her ever-growing resumé.
Tie-Down roper Cory Solomon was the last man to go and blasted an eight second run. While
Shad Mayfield showed viewers that he is indeed human. A very rare miss by Mayfield means that fans will not see him in the finals on Sunday.
2024 Reserve World Champion bull rider Hayes Weight would make the 8-second whistle on top of Cervi's Whiskey River to take the win for the day. He currently sits just outside the top 15 in the world, but there is a large purse that will be rewarded at the end of championship Sunday and that could easily change that for him.
RODEOHOUSTON is coming to a close, but the best is yet to come with cowboys and cowgirls leaving Texas with an incredible $65,000 bonus check after tomorrow. After many days of tough competition the finals are set and the world standings are about to get shook up!