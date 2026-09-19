Huge Payouts on the Line As Mandan’s Rough Rider Cup Kicks Off

With just days remaining in the 2026 professional rodeo season, athletes near the bubble are chasing every dollar. Only the top 15 money earners from the past year will qualify for the National Finals Rodeo (NFR) and many of these races are incredibly tight.

In the final weeks of the season, there are several key rodeos that can change everything.

The Rough Rider Cup in Mandan, N.D., offers huge payouts and is limited to qualifying athletes. The top 32 competitors in the World Standings are joined by qualifiers who won specific rodeos to clinch their spot.

This exclusive, lucrative rodeo kicked off on September 18. The current leaders put on an impressive performance on Friday night to set the bar high for the cowboys and cowgirls to follow in the next two days.

Current Leaders

Bareback riding leaders: 1. Tristan Hansen, 83 points on Dakota Rodeo's Buckle Bunny; 2. Nick Pelke, 79; 3. Cian Daly, 74; no other qualified rides

Steer wrestling leaders:1. Tyler Waguespack, 3.5 seconds; 2. Marc Joiner, 3.8; 3. Jesse Brown, 4.5; 4. Ryan Shuckburgh, 4.9; 5. Tyke Kipp, 13.6; 6. Bridger Anderson, 14.0

Team roping leaders:1. (tie) Korbin Rice/Cooper Freeman and Tyler Tryan/Nicky Northcott, 4.3 seconds each; 3. Kaleb Driggers/Junior Nogueira, 4.7; 4. Jhett Trenary/Braylon Tryan, 7.4; no other qualified runs

Saddle bronc riding leaders:1. Rusty Wright, 89 points on Dakota Rodeo's Funny Face; 2. Sage Newman, 88.5; 3. Kolby Wanchuk, 88; 4. Zeke Thurston, 85.5; 5. Kole Ashbacher, 85; 6. Damian Brennan, 84.5

Tie-down roping leaders: 1. Cory Solomon, 7.1 seconds; 2. Brodey Clemons, 7.4; 3. (tie) Trevor Hale and Zack Jongbloed, 7.8 each; 5. Kincade Henry, 8.3; 6. Shane Hanchey, 8.8

Barrel racing leaders: 1. Tayla Moeykens, 17.00 seconds; 2. Hayle Gibson-Stillwell, 17.16; 3. Andrea Busby, 17.39; 4. Piper Cordes, 17.45; 5. Emma Smith, 17.48; 6. LaTricia Duke, 17.53

Bull riding leaders: 1. Thayne Elshere, 87.5 points on Dakota Rodeo's Puckered Up; 2. Kobie Olson, 85.5; 3. Cooper James, 82.5; no other qualified rides

September 19 Performance

Bareback Riding

Keenan Hayes

Kash Loyd

Orin Larsen

Kody Lamb

Jacob Lees

Jess Pope

Lane McGehee

Leighton Berry

Jayco Roper

Donny Proffit

Clayton Biglow

R.C. Landingham

Steer Wrestling

Talon Roseland

Logan Kenline

Mike McGinn

Scott Guenthner

Gavin Soileau

Garrett Oates

Eli Lord

Travis Munro

Cody Devers

Mason Couch

Riley Duvall

Colin Fox

Team Roping

Jake Long / Andrew Ward

Trent Vaught / Cash Duty

Kolton Schmidt / Paden Bray

Wesley Thorp / Tanner Tomlinson

Colter Todd / Derrick Begay

Dustin Egusquiza / JC Flake

Lightning Aguilera / Kaden Profili

Brye Crites / Ross Ashford

Clay Smith / Coleby Payne

Jake Edwards / Tee McLeod

Logan Medlin / Coy Rahlmann

Luke Brown / Hunter Koch

Saddle Bronc Riding

Cash Wilson

Darcy Radel

Zac Dallas

Ryder Wright

Shorty Garrett

Brody Cress

Wyatt Casper

Weston Patterson

Waitley Sharon

Mitchie Story

Tyrel Roberts

Kyle Wanchuk

Kade Bruno

Tie-Down Roping

Max Mathis

Macon Murphy

Chase Webster

John Douch

Bryce Derrer

Tom Crouse

Haven Meged

Marcos Costa

J.T. Adamson

Luke Potter

Brushton Minton

Riley Webb

Barrel Racing

Sydney Graham

Anita Ellis

Kathy Grimes

Blake Molle

Austyn Tobey

Jana Bean

Kara Kreder

Jordan Driver

Makenzie Mayes

Sara Winkelman

Hailey Kinsel

Emma Parr

Emily Beisel

Bull Riding

Jeff Bertus

Tyler Kippes

Stran Smith

Tell Jacobs

Clayton Sellars

Parker Breding

Riley Shippy

Colton Coffman

Roscoe Jarboe

Izaak Boekelman

Colten Fritzlan

Cullen Telfer

Noah Lee

Dylan Rice

September 20 Performance

Bareback Riding

Cole Reiner

Kade Sonnier

Carson Hildre

Mason Stuller

Kashton Ford

Clay Jorgenson

Garrett Shadbolt

Bradlee Miller

Tim O'Connell

Cooper Cooke

Daxtyn Feild

Cole Franks

Colt Eck

Steer Wrestling

Seth Peterson

Holden Myers

Ty Erickson

Rowdy Parrott

Reed Kraeger

Cash Robb

Traver Johnson

Dalton Massey

Chance Howard

Will Lummus

Riley Reiss

Team Roping

Dawson Graham / Dillion Graham

Trey Yates / Riley Kittle

Denim Ross / Kavis Drake

Cory Petska / Erich Rogers

Jade Corkill / Clint Summers

Wyatt Cox / Brenten Hall

Denton Dunning / Ketch Kelton

Cody Snow / Lane Mitchell

Brady Minor / Riley Minor

Riley Wakefield / Jon Peterson

Jonathan Torres / Nelson Wyatt

Cory Kidd / Carson Johnson

Saddle Bronc Riding

Tanner Butner

Ira Dickinson

Gus Gaillard

Coleman Shallbetter

Brody Wells

Chase Brooks

Stetson Wright

Jake Finlay

Statler Wright

Logan Hay

Ben Andersen

Q Taylor

Tie-Down Roping

Shad Mayfield

Tyler Calhoun

Logan Bird

Blane Cox

Quade Hiatt

Kyan Wilhite

Britt Bedke

Dylan Hancock

Cole Clemons

Beau Cooper

Bo Pickett

Hunter Herrin

Barrel Racing

Alyssa Urbanek-Wade

Raelin Jurgens

Tricia Aldridge

Loralee Ward

Megan McLeod-Sprague

Katelyn Scott

Alyssa Gabrielson

Summer Kosel

Lisa Lockhart

Morgan Addison

Heidi Gunderson

Michelle Alley

Bull Riding

Jake Gardner

Grady Young

Trevor Reiste

Brody Nelson

Tristan Mize

Creek Young

John Crimber

Stetson Wright

Josh Frost

Braxton Whitesell

Jace Trosclair

Qynn Andersen

Jax Mills

Jate Frost