Huge Payouts on the Line As Mandan’s Rough Rider Cup Kicks Off
With just days remaining in the 2026 professional rodeo season, athletes near the bubble are chasing every dollar. Only the top 15 money earners from the past year will qualify for the National Finals Rodeo (NFR) and many of these races are incredibly tight.
In the final weeks of the season, there are several key rodeos that can change everything.
The Rough Rider Cup in Mandan, N.D., offers huge payouts and is limited to qualifying athletes. The top 32 competitors in the World Standings are joined by qualifiers who won specific rodeos to clinch their spot.
This exclusive, lucrative rodeo kicked off on September 18. The current leaders put on an impressive performance on Friday night to set the bar high for the cowboys and cowgirls to follow in the next two days.
Current Leaders
Bareback riding leaders: 1. Tristan Hansen, 83 points on Dakota Rodeo's Buckle Bunny; 2. Nick Pelke, 79; 3. Cian Daly, 74; no other qualified rides
Steer wrestling leaders:1. Tyler Waguespack, 3.5 seconds; 2. Marc Joiner, 3.8; 3. Jesse Brown, 4.5; 4. Ryan Shuckburgh, 4.9; 5. Tyke Kipp, 13.6; 6. Bridger Anderson, 14.0
Team roping leaders:1. (tie) Korbin Rice/Cooper Freeman and Tyler Tryan/Nicky Northcott, 4.3 seconds each; 3. Kaleb Driggers/Junior Nogueira, 4.7; 4. Jhett Trenary/Braylon Tryan, 7.4; no other qualified runs
Saddle bronc riding leaders:1. Rusty Wright, 89 points on Dakota Rodeo's Funny Face; 2. Sage Newman, 88.5; 3. Kolby Wanchuk, 88; 4. Zeke Thurston, 85.5; 5. Kole Ashbacher, 85; 6. Damian Brennan, 84.5
Tie-down roping leaders: 1. Cory Solomon, 7.1 seconds; 2. Brodey Clemons, 7.4; 3. (tie) Trevor Hale and Zack Jongbloed, 7.8 each; 5. Kincade Henry, 8.3; 6. Shane Hanchey, 8.8
Barrel racing leaders: 1. Tayla Moeykens, 17.00 seconds; 2. Hayle Gibson-Stillwell, 17.16; 3. Andrea Busby, 17.39; 4. Piper Cordes, 17.45; 5. Emma Smith, 17.48; 6. LaTricia Duke, 17.53
Bull riding leaders: 1. Thayne Elshere, 87.5 points on Dakota Rodeo's Puckered Up; 2. Kobie Olson, 85.5; 3. Cooper James, 82.5; no other qualified rides
September 19 Performance
Bareback Riding
- Keenan Hayes
- Kash Loyd
- Orin Larsen
- Kody Lamb
- Jacob Lees
- Jess Pope
- Lane McGehee
- Leighton Berry
- Jayco Roper
- Donny Proffit
- Clayton Biglow
- R.C. Landingham
Steer Wrestling
- Talon Roseland
- Logan Kenline
- Mike McGinn
- Scott Guenthner
- Gavin Soileau
- Garrett Oates
- Eli Lord
- Travis Munro
- Cody Devers
- Mason Couch
- Riley Duvall
- Colin Fox
Team Roping
- Jake Long / Andrew Ward
- Trent Vaught / Cash Duty
- Kolton Schmidt / Paden Bray
- Wesley Thorp / Tanner Tomlinson
- Colter Todd / Derrick Begay
- Dustin Egusquiza / JC Flake
- Lightning Aguilera / Kaden Profili
- Brye Crites / Ross Ashford
- Clay Smith / Coleby Payne
- Jake Edwards / Tee McLeod
- Logan Medlin / Coy Rahlmann
- Luke Brown / Hunter Koch
Saddle Bronc Riding
- Cash Wilson
- Darcy Radel
- Zac Dallas
- Ryder Wright
- Shorty Garrett
- Brody Cress
- Wyatt Casper
- Weston Patterson
- Waitley Sharon
- Mitchie Story
- Tyrel Roberts
- Kyle Wanchuk
- Kade Bruno
Tie-Down Roping
- Max Mathis
- Macon Murphy
- Chase Webster
- John Douch
- Bryce Derrer
- Tom Crouse
- Haven Meged
- Marcos Costa
- J.T. Adamson
- Luke Potter
- Brushton Minton
- Riley Webb
Barrel Racing
- Sydney Graham
- Anita Ellis
- Kathy Grimes
- Blake Molle
- Austyn Tobey
- Jana Bean
- Kara Kreder
- Jordan Driver
- Makenzie Mayes
- Sara Winkelman
- Hailey Kinsel
- Emma Parr
- Emily Beisel
Bull Riding
- Jeff Bertus
- Tyler Kippes
- Stran Smith
- Tell Jacobs
- Clayton Sellars
- Parker Breding
- Riley Shippy
- Colton Coffman
- Roscoe Jarboe
- Izaak Boekelman
- Colten Fritzlan
- Cullen Telfer
- Noah Lee
- Dylan Rice
September 20 Performance
Bareback Riding
- Cole Reiner
- Kade Sonnier
- Carson Hildre
- Mason Stuller
- Kashton Ford
- Clay Jorgenson
- Garrett Shadbolt
- Bradlee Miller
- Tim O'Connell
- Cooper Cooke
- Daxtyn Feild
- Cole Franks
- Colt Eck
Steer Wrestling
- Seth Peterson
- Holden Myers
- Ty Erickson
- Rowdy Parrott
- Reed Kraeger
- Cash Robb
- Traver Johnson
- Dalton Massey
- Chance Howard
- Will Lummus
- Riley Reiss
Team Roping
- Dawson Graham / Dillion Graham
- Trey Yates / Riley Kittle
- Denim Ross / Kavis Drake
- Cory Petska / Erich Rogers
- Jade Corkill / Clint Summers
- Wyatt Cox / Brenten Hall
- Denton Dunning / Ketch Kelton
- Cody Snow / Lane Mitchell
- Brady Minor / Riley Minor
- Riley Wakefield / Jon Peterson
- Jonathan Torres / Nelson Wyatt
- Cory Kidd / Carson Johnson
Saddle Bronc Riding
- Tanner Butner
- Ira Dickinson
- Gus Gaillard
- Coleman Shallbetter
- Brody Wells
- Chase Brooks
- Stetson Wright
- Jake Finlay
- Statler Wright
- Logan Hay
- Ben Andersen
- Q Taylor
Tie-Down Roping
- Shad Mayfield
- Tyler Calhoun
- Logan Bird
- Blane Cox
- Quade Hiatt
- Kyan Wilhite
- Britt Bedke
- Dylan Hancock
- Cole Clemons
- Beau Cooper
- Bo Pickett
- Hunter Herrin
Barrel Racing
- Alyssa Urbanek-Wade
- Raelin Jurgens
- Tricia Aldridge
- Loralee Ward
- Megan McLeod-Sprague
- Katelyn Scott
- Alyssa Gabrielson
- Summer Kosel
- Lisa Lockhart
- Morgan Addison
- Heidi Gunderson
- Michelle Alley
Bull Riding
- Jake Gardner
- Grady Young
- Trevor Reiste
- Brody Nelson
- Tristan Mize
- Creek Young
- John Crimber
- Stetson Wright
- Josh Frost
- Braxton Whitesell
- Jace Trosclair
- Qynn Andersen
- Jax Mills
- Jate Frost
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Teal Stoll is a lifelong Wyomingite from a working ranch family of several generations. Both sides of her family have deep roots in rodeo, as contestants and stock contractors. Teal grew up horseback and actively competes in rodeos and barrel races. She has degrees in both business and accounting, which she uses operating her own bookkeeping service. Teal enjoys spending time with her horses, training colts, and maintaining her string of athletes. When she isn’t at the barn, she can be found reading, doing yoga, or on her paddle board at the lake. Teal lives with her fiancee and a plethora of animals, because she can’t say no to a displaced critter with a sad story. When she isn’t on the road running barrels, she spends her time helping with day to day operations on the family ranch.