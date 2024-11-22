NFR Insider: Meet the Steer Wrestlers #14 Tyler Waguespack
Tyler Waguespack
Rodeo on SI had the opportunity to chat with Tyler Waguespack, a 10 time NFR qualifier, 5 time World Champion, and the cowboy with the most incredible comeback story of the year. We got to know him a little bit better and hear about his rollercoaster of a season.
Waguespack, who has over $2 million in career earnings, sustained an injury during the summer that by all accounts should have ended his season. Returning to competition by the end of July, the steer wrestler began to claw his way back up the World Standings.
Back and better than ever, Waguespack knew when he backed in the box at the Roughrider Cup in Mandan, ND, that his NFR bid for 2024 was over without that win. The $14,572 rocketed him into contention and by the time the dust settled on the regular season a week later, he finished within the top 15. Last-minute checks at Poway and San Bernadino, Cali. ensured Waguespack was adding to his earnings through the final days of the regular season.
- Season Earnings: $92,823
- Hometown: Gonzales, LA
- Season Ranking: 15th
- NFR Qualifications: 10 (2015-2024)
1. What horses did you ride this year?
- Cash Bid Stoli (Turnin Cows x Runaway Bid) "Cheeze" owned by Waguespack
- BabysGoneCountry (paint - Country Quick Dash x Heros Strawberry) "Baby" owned by Sam Dixon
- Patrionic Dash Mable (First Down Dash x Patrionic) "Mable" owned by 88 Ranch Performance Horses
- Ringo owned by Bridger Chambers
I rode Cheeze pretty much all year, Baby (owned by Sam Dixon), Mable (owned by 88 Ranch Performance Horses), and Ringo (owned by Bridger Chambers).
2. Are you taking the same horses to the NFR?
I will ride Baby at the finals.
3. If you had to pick a competitor’s horse to ride, which one would it be?
If I wasn't riding Baby, Mable has been working outstanding all year, Ringo worked great for me this year, and I like Swamper (owned by Winsten McGraw).
4. Who is your mentor or someone you look up to?
My dad is always in the practice pen with me and trying to make me better.
5. What brand of saddle do you ride?
Cactus
6. Favorite restaurant?
Mike Anderson's in Gonzales (LA)
7. Favorite movie?
Step Brothers
8. What is your favorite thing to do on a day off?
We do a lot of hunting and fishing at home.
9. What is your favorite sport other than rodeo?
I guess I don't have one.
10. What was your biggest win of the year?
Roughrider Cup in Mandan, ND. I needed to win first there and we wound up getting it done.
11. Are you doing anything special to prepare for the NFR?
Practicing every day and getting as ready as we can.
12. What’s one thing about the NFR you think most people don’t know?
All of the stuff behind the scenes. Everyone with Las Vegas Events puts a lot into it to make a great show.
13. How many steers do you run in a practice session?
I probably chute dog 25-30 every day and this past week I was on Baby, so she would only run maybe 2 a day. On the other horses, we try to run 5-6 a day.
14. Do you have any superstitions?
Don't carry a $50 bill in my pocket and don't put my cowboy hat on the bed!
15. Do you have a favorite brand of bit?
Not really, both of the horses I'm on right now are just in an o-ring snaffle.